Cincinnati Reds Emerge as Potential Suitor for Dominant Free Agent Arm

The Cincinnati Reds will likely need a new closer for the 2026 season with Emilio Pagan becoming a free agent. It's unlikely the Reds will be willing to pay what Pagan will be asking for in the open market.

The Reds have expressed interest in free agent reliever Devin Williams, according to Will Sammon on The Athletic.

The 31-year-old is coming off the worst season of his career. After being traded to the New York Yankees last offseason, Williams appeared in 67 games for New York during the 2025 season. He struggled with an ERA of 4.79, the highest of his career by far.

Whichever team takes a shot on him in free agency will be hoping they get the version of Williams that was in Milwaukee. In six seasons as a Brewer, Williams appeared in 241 games and had an ERA of just 1.83. He also had 68 saves over that time period.

While I am sure the Reds reached out to Williams, it feels like he would be out of their price range. If the Reds have true money to spend, they should focus on acquiring an outfield bat that could fit in the middle of their lineup.

You can read The Athletic's full article on Williams here.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:



Reds Infielder Matt McLain Reflects on Frustrating Season After Wild Card Series Loss

One Under-The-Radar Reds Prospect Participating in Arizona Fall League

Cincinnati Reds on Wrong Side of History After Another Postseason Loss

Former Cincinnati Reds All-Star Removed From Braves’ 40-Man Roster



Exclusive Interview With Cincinnati Reds Minor League All-Star

Cincinnati Reds Squander Chances in Season-Ending Loss to Dodgers

Sal Stewart Makes Reds History in Game 2 of National League Wild Card Series

Former Reds Pitcher Gets Out of Bases-Loaded Jam for Yankees, Has Epic Reaction

MLB Analyst Suggests Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Was Tipping Pitches Against Dodgers

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Make Major League Baseball History

Cincinnati Reds Utility Player Elects Free Agency

Four Cincinnati Reds Players Nominated For All-MLB Team

Reds Become First Team Ever to Reach Playoffs Without Meeting These Statistical Marks

Brent Suter Does Impression of Terry Francona After Reds Clinch Playoff Berth

Milwaukee Brewers Show Pure Class After Cincinnati Reds Clinch Playoff Spot

Former Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Designated for Assignment

Former Cincinnati Reds Fan Favorite Claimed By Atlanta Braves

Cincinnati Reds Sign Former Wake Forest Pitcher to Minor League Deal

Cincinnati Reds Sign Former George Mason Pitcher to Minor League Deal

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram



