Conflicting Reports Emerge About Reds' Offer to Kyle Schwarber

On Tuesday, after Kyle Schwarber had agreed to a new five-year, $150 million deal to return to the Philadelphia Phillies, it was reported by Jeff Passan of ESPN.com that the Reds were not able to offer what other teams were.

"Cincinnati, the dark horse because of its need for a power bat and its appeal to Schwarber -- who grew up about 30 minutes outside of the city -- did not meet the financial demands others were willing to," Passan wrote.

On Wednesday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today shared a conflicting report.

"The Pirates offered a four-year, $120 million package and the Reds told Schwarber they’d up the ante to at least five years, $150 million like the Baltimore Orioles, but Schwarber simply wanted to return to Philly," Nightengale wrote.

Reds President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall spoke to reporters on Wednesday and addressed why they were willing to increase the budget for Schwarber but not spend that money elsewhere.

“I never said we were going to extend [payroll]," Krall told MLB.com's Mark Sheldon. "I’ve always told you guys that where our payroll was … we were trying to figure out how to be creative to get him to fit in. We were trying to be creative in year one to figure out how to continue to get him.”

Regardless of whether the Reds were willing to match, they weren't able to get a deal done, and it's time to move on. Whether it's in free agency or on the trade market, the Reds should continue to be creative and look for ways to find a big bat to improve their lineup.

