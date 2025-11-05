Inside The Reds

Former Cincinnati Reds Infielder to Hit Free Agency After Option Declined by Rockies

The Rockies declined the option on Tuesday.

Greg Kuffner

Jul 28, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Colorado Rockies third baseman Kyle Farmer (6) throws to first base in the third inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images
Jul 28, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Colorado Rockies third baseman Kyle Farmer (6) throws to first base in the third inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images / David Richard-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Cincinnati Reds infielder Kyle Farmer had his mutual $4 million option declined by the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday, according to MLB.com's Thomas Harding.

The 35-year-old appeared in 97 games for Colorado last season, slashing .227/.280/.365 with 22 extra-base hits. Defensively, Farmer saw time at first base, second base, third base, and shortstop for the Rockies.

The infielder was with the Reds from 2019 to 2022. In those four seasons, he appeared in 421 games, slashing .255/.311/.397 with 98 extra-base hits, including 39 home runs.

Farmer will likely be signed by a team and given the shot to make the team out of spring training, given his defensive flexibility. He could have to accept a minor league deal.

He was drafted in the eighth round of the 2013 MLB Draft by the Los Angeles Dodgers. He made his MLB debut on July 30, 2018, and got a hit in his only at-bat against the San Francisco Giants.

Farmer was a fan favorite during his time in Cincinnati.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

Reds Infielder Matt McLain Reflects on Frustrating Season After Wild Card Series Loss

One Under-The-Radar Reds Prospect Participating in Arizona Fall League

Cincinnati Reds on Wrong Side of History After Another Postseason Loss

Former Cincinnati Reds All-Star Removed From Braves’ 40-Man Roster


Exclusive Interview With Cincinnati Reds Minor League All-Star

Cincinnati Reds Squander Chances in Season-Ending Loss to Dodgers

Sal Stewart Makes Reds History in Game 2 of National League Wild Card Series

Former Reds Pitcher Gets Out of Bases-Loaded Jam for Yankees, Has Epic Reaction

MLB Analyst Suggests Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Was Tipping Pitches Against Dodgers

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Make Major League Baseball History

Cincinnati Reds Utility Player Elects Free Agency

Four Cincinnati Reds Players Nominated For All-MLB Team

Reds Become First Team Ever to Reach Playoffs Without Meeting These Statistical Marks

Brent Suter Does Impression of Terry Francona After Reds Clinch Playoff Berth

Milwaukee Brewers Show Pure Class After Cincinnati Reds Clinch Playoff Spot

Former Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Designated for Assignment

Former Cincinnati Reds Fan Favorite Claimed By Atlanta Braves

Cincinnati Reds Sign Former Wake Forest Pitcher to Minor League Deal

Cincinnati Reds Sign Former George Mason Pitcher to Minor League Deal

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram


Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

Home/News