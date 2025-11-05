Former Cincinnati Reds Infielder to Hit Free Agency After Option Declined by Rockies
Former Cincinnati Reds infielder Kyle Farmer had his mutual $4 million option declined by the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday, according to MLB.com's Thomas Harding.
The 35-year-old appeared in 97 games for Colorado last season, slashing .227/.280/.365 with 22 extra-base hits. Defensively, Farmer saw time at first base, second base, third base, and shortstop for the Rockies.
The infielder was with the Reds from 2019 to 2022. In those four seasons, he appeared in 421 games, slashing .255/.311/.397 with 98 extra-base hits, including 39 home runs.
Farmer will likely be signed by a team and given the shot to make the team out of spring training, given his defensive flexibility. He could have to accept a minor league deal.
He was drafted in the eighth round of the 2013 MLB Draft by the Los Angeles Dodgers. He made his MLB debut on July 30, 2018, and got a hit in his only at-bat against the San Francisco Giants.
Farmer was a fan favorite during his time in Cincinnati.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Reds Infielder Matt McLain Reflects on Frustrating Season After Wild Card Series Loss
One Under-The-Radar Reds Prospect Participating in Arizona Fall League
Cincinnati Reds on Wrong Side of History After Another Postseason Loss
Former Cincinnati Reds All-Star Removed From Braves’ 40-Man Roster
Exclusive Interview With Cincinnati Reds Minor League All-Star
Cincinnati Reds Squander Chances in Season-Ending Loss to Dodgers
Sal Stewart Makes Reds History in Game 2 of National League Wild Card Series
Former Reds Pitcher Gets Out of Bases-Loaded Jam for Yankees, Has Epic Reaction
MLB Analyst Suggests Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Was Tipping Pitches Against Dodgers
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Make Major League Baseball History
Cincinnati Reds Utility Player Elects Free Agency
Four Cincinnati Reds Players Nominated For All-MLB Team
Reds Become First Team Ever to Reach Playoffs Without Meeting These Statistical Marks
Brent Suter Does Impression of Terry Francona After Reds Clinch Playoff Berth
Milwaukee Brewers Show Pure Class After Cincinnati Reds Clinch Playoff Spot
Former Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Designated for Assignment
Former Cincinnati Reds Fan Favorite Claimed By Atlanta Braves
Cincinnati Reds Sign Former Wake Forest Pitcher to Minor League Deal
Cincinnati Reds Sign Former George Mason Pitcher to Minor League Deal
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast