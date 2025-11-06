Inside The Reds

Reds Announce 2026 Hall of Fame Nominees, Voting Now Open

Cincinnati Reds Jay Bruce and Brandon Phillips celebrate after Bruce hit a game-winning double in the ninth inning on May 4, 2011 to give the Reds a 3-2 come-from-behind win at Great American Ball Park over the Houston Astros. Reds Vs Astro S / Ernest Coleman via Imagn Content Services, LLC
The Cincinnati Reds announced the eight finalists for the 2026 Reds Hall of Fame class on Thursday.

Every two years, the Reds Hall of Fame and Museum shines a spotlight on the legends who shaped the game and celebrates the rich legacy of Reds baseball.

The eight finalists are Homer Bailey, Francisco Cordero, Zack Cozart, Aaron Harang, Mike Leake, Brandon Phillips, Scott Rolen, and Edinson Volquez.

Two Modern Players will be selected for induction as part of the Reds Hall of Fame’s Class of 2026.

Fans can vote and their votes will be combined with ballots from select members of the media and Reds alumni to determine who the inductees are.

To be eligible for the Reds Hall of Fame, players must have spent three years with the Reds, their final MLB season was more than five years ago, but it's been less than 15 years since their last MLB game.

In 2023, Bronson Arroyo, Danny Graves, and late General Manager Gabe Paul were inducted into the Reds Hall of Fame.

You can submit your vote here.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

