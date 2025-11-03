Reds Third Baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes Earns Coveted End-of-Season Honor
Cincinnati Reds third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes won the National League Gold Glove Award at third base for the second time in his career on Sunday night.
Hayes came over to the Reds ahead of Major League Baseball's trade deadline.
Earlier this month, Hayes was named the Fielding Bible Award winner at third base.
The infielder becomes the first Reds player to win a Gold Glove Award since Tucker Barnhart won the award in 2020. He's the first non-catcher to win the award for Cincinnati since Brandon Phillips took home the hardware in 2013.
Hayes appeared in 52 games with Cincinnati after the trade and slashed .234/.315/.342 with 10 extra-base hits.
The 28-year-old was third in all of Major League Baseball with 21 Outs Above Average, trailing only Pete Crow-Armstrong and Bobby Witt Jr.
Barring a trade, Hayes should be Cincinnati's third baseman for years to come, as he is under team control through 2029.
Spencer Steer was in the running for the Gold Glove at first base, but Atlanta’s Matt Olson came out on top.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Reds Infielder Matt McLain Reflects on Frustrating Season After Wild Card Series Loss
One Under-The-Radar Reds Prospect Participating in Arizona Fall League
Cincinnati Reds on Wrong Side of History After Another Postseason Loss
Former Cincinnati Reds All-Star Removed From Braves’ 40-Man Roster
Exclusive Interview With Cincinnati Reds Minor League All-Star
Cincinnati Reds Squander Chances in Season-Ending Loss to Dodgers
Sal Stewart Makes Reds History in Game 2 of National League Wild Card Series
Former Reds Pitcher Gets Out of Bases-Loaded Jam for Yankees, Has Epic Reaction
MLB Analyst Suggests Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Was Tipping Pitches Against Dodgers
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Make Major League Baseball History
Cincinnati Reds Utility Player Elects Free Agency
Four Cincinnati Reds Players Nominated For All-MLB Team
Reds Become First Team Ever to Reach Playoffs Without Meeting These Statistical Marks
Brent Suter Does Impression of Terry Francona After Reds Clinch Playoff Berth
Milwaukee Brewers Show Pure Class After Cincinnati Reds Clinch Playoff Spot
Former Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Designated for Assignment
Former Cincinnati Reds Fan Favorite Claimed By Atlanta Braves
Cincinnati Reds Sign Former Wake Forest Pitcher to Minor League Deal
Cincinnati Reds Sign Former George Mason Pitcher to Minor League Deal
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast