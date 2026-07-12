Nick Lodolo's Injury Derails Cincinnati Reds in 5-3 Loss vs. Cubs

The Cincinnati Reds' win over the Chicago Cubs on Friday night felt almost like a masterpiece. A combination of great pitching and offense made it feel like fans were finally seeing this team at their full potential.

Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Cubs was a great reminder of what this team has actually been this season. The offense had its moments, and so did the pitching. But it was a familiar injury that sent this game off the rails for the team.

Let's take a closer look at how the, well, the you know what, hit the fan as the Cubs managed to tie the series with the Reds, and move the team to 43-51 on the season.

Here We Go Again

Jun 23, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Nick Lodolo (40) pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Reds starter Nick Lodolo was having a pretty solid outing at Great American Ball Park on Saturday night. The Reds left-hander was looking a little gassed in the fifth, but the sixth inning finished what would be a painful night for Lodolo.

After giving up a solo home run to Carson Kelly in the top of the sixth, Lodolo began to focus on his throwing hand. It was apparent very quickly, by the Reds broadcast and really anyone who was watching, that the blister issue with Lodolo had returned.

Lodolo's night finished after five innings, but it appears that the rest of his 2026 campaign is now in jeopardy.

Jul 7, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Caleb Ferguson (46) throws against the Philadelphia Phillies in the eighth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not that the Reds bullpen has been a strong unit this season, but having to unexpectedly compete in a game where the starter was given a solid performance put the unit back even further.

Caleb Ferguson and Julian Garcia gave up a combined three runs. A game that looked like the Reds could earn their second straight win turned into the same game that fans have had to watch all season.

Sunday Finale

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Andrew Abbott (41) pitches during the first inning of the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on July 1, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The series finale on Sunday will feature Reds starter Andrew Abbott taking on Matthew Boyd of the Cubs. This is the final game before the All-Star break, and it's fair to say there may not be another team in the league that needs a break more than the Reds.

Sunday's series finale winner will also be the series winner. Saturday didn't go according to plan, but that doesn't mean the entire weekend has to be a loss.

The only thing left to do for these Reds is to send the fans home happy with a win over a National League Central foe before the second half of the season run begins.

Any magic left in Cincinnati? Actually, was there any to begin with?