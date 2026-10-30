Reds Player Named Surprising Trade Candidate Ahead of Offseason

The offseason has officially begun. After the National League Central rival Milwaukee Brewers closed out the 2026 World Series on Wednesday night, we can now focus on next season. Now it's time for free agency, contract talks, accepting options, qualified offers, Rule 5 Drafts, and, of course, trade rumors. The Cincinnati Reds have a big offseason ahead, and MLB Trade Rumors lists pitcher Hunter Greene as the most likely to be traded this winter.

Same Old Story

If you have been following the Reds the last couple of seasons, you will be very familiar with this storyline. It feels like every winter, his name is constantly floated around by insiders and baseball publications.

Greene has also made it known that being traded is not something that is up to him or something he can control. It is a tough part of being a professional ball player because, ultimately, at the end of the day, it is a business.

MLB Trade Rumors laid out the logic on why Greene made their list:

"The Reds were dealt a massive blow in August when Greene underwent Tommy John surgery for the second time in his career. He’ll miss the entire 2027 season. Cincinnati is on the hook for a $15MM salary that currently has Greene as the highest-paid player on the roster. He’s signed for $16MM for 2028, and there’s a $21MM team option for the ’29 season."

But is it worth it?

What Can the Reds Get for Greene?

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene (21) pitches in the sixth inning between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Friday, July 31, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Because Greene is going to miss the whole 2027 season due to injury, and he will be the highest-paid player, the Reds might try to move his salary off the books to a team that can afford him while he is recovering. Now, with all of that in mind, it will be difficult to get much value in exchange for Greene right now.

MLB TR agrees it would be tough to move Greene now.

"It’d sting to sell low on Greene, a former second overall pick who has shown a top-of-the-rotation ceiling around an all-too-frustrating series of injuries. Greene combined for a 2.76 earned run average and 29% strikeout rate in 45 starts between 2024-25 but missed time along the way to groin and elbow issues."

Also, with the upcoming expiration of the MLB Collective Bargaining Agreement, it is highly unlikely the Reds will deal one of their more affordable contracts. Unless there is an offer that is too good to pass up.

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