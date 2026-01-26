Cincinnati Reds Release Two Minor Leaguers
The Cincinnati Reds have released outfielder Person Revierre and right-handed pitcher Sebastian Salazar.
Revierre slashed .270/.411/.391 with 10 extra-base hits and seven stolen bases as a 17-year-old in 2024 with the DSL Rojos, but he did not play during the 2025 season.
The 19-year-old is from Willemstad, Curacao.
Salazar appeared in six games between the DSL Rojos and the DSL Reds in 2024. The right-hander has an ERA of 10.38 in 8 2/3 innings, while striking out 10 and walking four. Like Revierre, Salazar, did not appear in a game during the 2025 season.
The 20-year-old is from Monterrey, Mexico.
In 2025, the DSL Rojos finished the season with a record of 23-30, while the DSL Reds went 30-25.
Jaset Martinez was named the organization's Dominican Summer League Most Valuable Player.
In 39 games for the DSL Reds, Martinez slashed .298/.460/.471 with 12 extra-base hits. Martinez will likely begin next season with the ACL Reds.
Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.