Cincinnati Reds Release Two Minor Leaguers

The Cincinnati Reds have released outfielder Person Revierre and right-handed pitcher Sebastian Salazar.

Revierre slashed .270/.411/.391 with 10 extra-base hits and seven stolen bases as a 17-year-old in 2024 with the DSL Rojos, but he did not play during the 2025 season.

The 19-year-old is from Willemstad, Curacao.

Salazar appeared in six games between the DSL Rojos and the DSL Reds in 2024. The right-hander has an ERA of 10.38 in 8 2/3 innings, while striking out 10 and walking four. Like Revierre, Salazar, did not appear in a game during the 2025 season.

The 20-year-old is from Monterrey, Mexico.

In 2025, the DSL Rojos finished the season with a record of 23-30, while the DSL Reds went 30-25.

Jaset Martinez was named the organization's Dominican Summer League Most Valuable Player.

In 39 games for the DSL Reds, Martinez slashed .298/.460/.471 with 12 extra-base hits. Martinez will likely begin next season with the ACL Reds.

