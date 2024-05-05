Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Struggled at the Plate Again in 2-1 Loss to Baltimore Orioles

The Reds have lost four-straight games.

Caleb Sisk

The Cincinnati Reds lost to the Baltimore Orioles 2-1 on Saturday night at Great American Ballpark.

Cincinnati falls to 16-17 on the season. They've lost four-straight games.

Andrew Abbott posted a season-high eight strikeouts in five innings of work for the Reds. He gave up two runs (two solo home runs) and seven hits and didn't issue a walk.

Abbott and the Reds were pushing strong up until a homer from Jorge Mateo struck the scoreboard hard in the fourth inning. Orioles as star catcher Adley Rutschman smacked a home run to left center as well.

The Reds struggled at the plate. Jonathan India led the way, finishing 2-for-3 with a double and a walk.

Cincinnati rallied in the ninth, as Jake Fraley singled and India walked to start the inning. Spencer Steer hit a RBI single to get the Reds on the board, but Christian Encarnacion-Strand struck out and Jeimer Candelario flied out to end the game.

