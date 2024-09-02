Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Call Up Outfielder Blake Dunn to Provide Outfield Depth

Dunn was up earlier in the season with the Reds.

Greg Kuffner

Jun 9, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder Blake Dunn (76) bats against the Chicago Cubs in the third inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
The Reds announced they have called up outfielder Blake Dunn from Triple-A Louisville on Monday, and to make room for the move, they have designated Dominic Smith for assignment.

Dunn had just one hit in his 18 at-bats for the Reds earlier this season, but has played well for Triple-A Louisville lately.

Over his last 29 games, he has slashed .283/.367/.354 to go along with nine stolen bases.

Dunn will provide the Reds with some more outfield depth.

Greg Kuffner

GREG KUFFNER

