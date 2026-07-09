Royals' Michael Wacha, Seth Lugo May Remain in Kansas City Beyond Trade Deadline

As MLB All-Star Week approaches, so does the Aug. 3 trade deadline. The Kansas City Royals currently hold the third-worst record in MLB at 38-55. A season that began with high expectations has quickly gone south.

Given the current state of Kansas City, the club has drawn attention ahead of the deadline. With a handful of valuable trade chips, several Royals players have been linked to multiple mock trades.

It will be interesting to see how the Royals approach the deadline, especially following the recent news involving two of Kansas City's biggest trade candidates.

Michael Wacha and Seth Lugo likely staying in Kansas City

Jun 25, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Seth Lugo (67) throws a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays in the first inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Royals' bigger trade chips come from the starting rotation, a group that ranks fourth in MLB with 39 quality starts. Two veteran arms, Michael Wacha and Seth Lugo, have been linked to multiple mock trades over the past few weeks.

A recent announcement has put the brakes on trade speculation surrounding the two veteran pitchers. In an article published by The Athletic, Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon discussed what they are hearing about the trade market.

The Royals were mentioned throughout the article. Rosenthal also revealed new information regarding the club's two starters.

“The Royals, according to people briefed on their plans, are telling clubs they will listen on Lugo and Wacha, but their asks will be massive,” Rosenthal said.

The Royals' high asking price suggests both Wacha and Lugo could remain in Kansas City beyond the trade deadline.

Wacha is in the midst of a stellar season, making him one of, if not the biggest, trade candidates for Kansas City. The 35-year-old has posted a 3.45 ERA across an impressive 114 2/3 innings this season.

The right-hander was also selected to his second career All-Star Game.

Lugo has been another name frequently mentioned in trade conversations. The 36-year-old owns a 4.56 ERA across 100 2/3 innings this season.

Wacha and Lugo were both considered among the most likely Royals players to be traded before the deadline. This report makes Kansas City's plans for the Aug. 3 trade deadline even more intriguing.