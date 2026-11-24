The Royals have been active this offseason, trading Maikel Garcia for pitching help, signing Randy Dobnak to avoid arbitration, and bringing in Caleb Thielbar to help the bullpen. While they have been active in adding talent, the Royals haven't said what their plan is for Daniel Lynch IV's role heading into 2027.

Lynch IV is coming off a very polarizing season in which he finished with a 4.08 ERA in 86.0 innings of work split between the bullpen and the rotation. That is the crux of the question for Lynch IV, as his role is not defined currently and with the Royals getting two southpaw relievers it makes that question even more intriguing. So, what are the Royals plans with Daniel Lynch IV?

Back to the Bullpen for Lynch IV

To be quite frank, the Royals should really have never entertained Lynch IV's role change to the starting rotation. In his season plus of work in the bullpen, he has been a good lefty to have in the middle to back end of the pen. In 2025, he sported an ERA of 3.13 out of the bullpen in 63.1 innings of work. In 2026, he took that a step further with a 1.96 ERA in 46.0 innings of work.

Those numbers are really good for a failed starter turned reliever, and it makes sense to keep him in that role. There are a couple of issues in his profile that are concerning with him in the bullpen. The two biggest concerns are his inability to strike anyone out (15.7% K-rate) and the fact that he gives up home runs semi-frequently (1.15 HR/9). In fact, the only things he is great at are limiting walks (7.3% walk rate) and getting a ton of ground balls (47.8%). Everything else he is either average or below average at.

The other issue with him going back to the bullpen is mainly due to the Royals' moves this offseason. Adding Jose A. Ferrer and Caleb Thielbar, both of whom are lefties, gives the Royals three lefties in the bullpen. While that isn't an unheard-of split, it isn't exactly ideal, but it might prove beneficial for the Royals to have three southpaws. Thielbar and Ferrer don't have elite splits against lefties; Ferrer has solid ones, but Lynch has elite splits against lefty batters.

It just makes too much sense for the Royals to put Lynch back into the bullpen, but there are other options they can do this offseason.

Lynch IV is Solid Trade Bait

With the influx of lefties acquired by the Royals, it makes sense to float Lynch IV in trade talks to try and get a need. Lynch IV is under team control until 2029, and the Royals look to be wheeling and dealing in hopes of contending in 2027. That and his splits as a reliever might entice teams to come calling for Lynch IV.

The main issues with this route, however, are that the free agent market has plenty of lefty options that include Adrian Morejon, Gregory Soto, A.J. Minter, Sean Newcomb, JoJo Romero, and so on. That might not help the Royals if they did float Lynch IV out in talks. The other issue is that his trade value is probably not as high as people expect due to his limited capabilities.

It is an interesting discussion for the Royals to have if they think they can get a hole filled with a trade. There is one final option that can make sense for the Royals plan for Lynch IV.

Make him a Swingman

Sep 4, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals pitcher Daniel Lynch IV (41) pitches during the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stop me if anyone has heard this before: a soft-tossing lefty who has experience starting and pitching in the bullpen on the Royals' 26-man roster. While Lynch IV isn't as much of a soft-tossing lefty as Ryan Yarbrough, it also makes sense to make him a swingman. He has experience doing both, and while he isn't as good in the starting rotation, Lynch IV can make spot starts when needed.

The main issue with trying to do this for Lynch IV is that the Royals already have two potential swingmen on the roster: Tony Gonsolin and Randy Dobnak. Both of those options make a lot more sense as swingmen, mainly because one is still trying to see if he can regain his previous form (Gonsolin), and the other literally was the Royals' swingman in 2026 until injuries forced him to be in the rotation (Dobnak).

Conclusion

If the Royals are to compete in 2027, they need to figure out what to do with Daniel Lynch IV, because he probably could net a solid return in a trade. If they want to keep him, however, it makes a lot of sense to keep him in the bullpen, where he has found a lot of success over the past year-plus.

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