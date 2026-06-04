Detroit Tigers Notes: Troy Melton's Career-Best Outing Headlines Latest Updates

The Detroit Tigers are back? Well, that's how it feels if you're a Tigers fan, but they've still got a ton to prove following a horrible month of May. June has started tremendously for Detroit, winning its first series since April, in this case a sweep (first in seven weeks), over the Tampa Bay Rays on the road.

While the offense continued its explosiveness at the plate, with the returns of both Gleyber Torres and Kerry Carpenter, it was starting pitcher Troy Melton who stole the show. Melton retired the last 17 batters he faced before getting pulled from the game in the eighth inning, striking out five, and allowing two runs along the way.

Melton's Postgame Comments

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Troy Melton (52) throws a pitch. | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

Speaking with the Tigers broadcast following the best start of his young career, Melton had nothing but confidence oozing off of him.

"I feel good," Melton told Tigers TV reporter Logan Reever. "It's pretty much gone how I would have liked all of them (starts this season) to go to this point. I think we've left happy with all of them, so it's been really good."

Following the first inning of work, it didn't look like Melton was going to have a long day, let alone go eight innings. His command was spotty, and he couldn't consistently find the strike zone, allowing Rays batters to make solid contact. He locked in eventually and spoke about that in his postgame as well.

"It was really terrible in the first inning, yeah. I was really angry about it, honestly," Melton said of his command of the strike zone. "That's one of the foundations of the way I pitch, trying to get ahead of guys. I cleaned it up down the stretch there, and it obviously helped the result a lot."

What's The Confidence in a Tigers Comeback?

Detroit Tigers designated hitter Dillon Dingler (13) is greeted by left fielder Riley Greene (31) after hitting a three-run home run. | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

Now riding a three-game win streak, the Tigers are 25-38. What would make fans convinced and emotionally invested in this team again, after failing to meet expectations for the 2026 campaign to this point?

A winning streak of about 10 games could significantly boost excitement among fans, bringing the team's record to 32-38. This kind of turnaround would inspire optimism for those following the team. However, it's worth noting that the longest winning streak in franchise history occurred back in 1934, when they won 14 consecutive games.

If cornerstone players such as Dillon Dingler, Riley Greene, Kerry Carpenter, Spencer Torkelson, and Kevin McGonigle continue to play soundly as a team as the summer rolls on, who knows, perhaps this Detroit team could do something even more special than what they did in 2024.

As for right now, the possibility of the franchise trading Tarik Skubal at the trade deadline still outweighs the counterargument.

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