The Detroit Tigers finished 10th in team home runs in 2025 with 198; 26 of them came from right fielder/designated hitter Kerry Carpenter. When the Tigers were hitting home runs, they were winning. In 2026, it was a different story.

Detroit finished 2026 18th in team home runs with 181, with Carpenter hitting 13. The setback in home run power wasn't the reason the Tigers weren't winning, but it was an identity that was lost in translation to other struggles.

Carpenter only played 81 games in 2026 and saw his power numbers take considerable steps back. Part of the reason Carpenter wasn't successful in 2026 was that he couldn't stay healthy, ending the season on the 60-day IL due to left foot plantar fasciitis. His last game of the season was July 26.

Struggling to put weight on his heel, run the bases, or even swing, the Tigers got encouraging signs via Lydo's Lab Player Development's Instagram reel.

Carpenter Taking Swings Again

Detroit Tigers right fielder Kerry Carpenter (30) bats. Credit | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In the video below, Carpenter is seen taking swings with Lydo's Lab, putting pressure on that left heel and looking more like himself.

This is a positive sign for the Tigers, who need Carpenter to perform like his old self, especially if he wants to keep his job in 2027. Zhyir Hope is knocking on the door to play right field for Detroit, but until then, it's Carpenter's job to lose.

The power of a baseball swing comes from the legs, and Carpenter's injury limited him from doing what he does best: hitting balls in the outfield gap. In an interview with Brad Galli, Carpenter described the frustration he was feeling after he was originally placed on the 10-day injured list.

"Anytime I have to miss time with this team, I'm frustrated," Carpenter said. "I was frustrated the last couple weeks that I felt like I wasn't helping the team anyways. So, really frustrated that I'm not able to even try to help the team these last few series before the deadline."

Carpenter has provided some of the most fond memories in recent history for Tigers fans, with his clutch home runs in the playoffs against Enmannuel Clase in 2024, George Kirby, and Gabe Speier in 2025 - he has support behind him; he must put it together.

The Tigers remain confident in Carpenter, as they have officially tendered him a contract for the 2027 season. His main focus must be on fully recovering from his left heel injury to ensure he is ready for Opening Day, whenever that may be, with the Collective Bargaining Agreement ending Dec. 1, 2026.