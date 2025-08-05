Keaschall’s back: Twins prospect returns as roster shuffle continues
The Twins' post-trade deadline roster continues to evolve, with the organization announcing the addition of three players to the major league roster.
Twins prospect Luke Keaschall has officially been reinstated to the big league roster after missing the past 86 games with an arm injury. The organization's No. 3 prospect recently appeared in 14 games for Triple-A St. Paul as part of a rehab assignment, where he hit for a .265 average, driving in four RBI.
Making his big league debut on April 18, Keaschall lit up the majors with a six-game hitting streak. He went 7 for 19 from the plate with three doubles, drawing five walks, two strikeouts, and adding five stolen bases. Unfortunately, that run came to an end when he took a pitch off the forearm and suffered a fracture in just his seventh career MLB game.
Keaschall will make his major league return Tuesday night against the Tigers. He is slated to bat fifth in the Twins lineup and start at second base.
Minnesota also added veteran reliever Thomas Hatch to the 26-man roster. The Twins claimed Hatch off waivers from Kansas City on Monday. Hatch, 30, appeared in just one game for the Royals this season before he was designated for release on Saturday.
The organization also announced they have claimed RHP Brooks Kriske off waivers from the Chicago Cubs. Kriske, 31, appeared in just four games for the Cubs this season, pitching six scoreless innings, while allowing just two hits and registering four strikeouts (with five walks). The veteran reliever has appeared in parts of four major league seasons for the Yankees, Orioles, Royals, and Cubs. He has a career 8.78 ERA in 27 2/3 innings of work.
Minnesota plans to activate Kriske ahead of Wednesday's series finale against Detroit.
To make way for the incoming players, the organization has optioned outfielder DaShawn Keirsey Jr. and RHP Noah Davis to Triple-A St. Paul. Keirsey went just 2 for 18 with one home run, two RBI, and three stolen bases during his latest major league stint. Davis made two relief appearances since he was recalled on July 30, allowing five runs on six hits in three innings of work.
The Twins also designated RHP Darren McCaughan for release or assignment. McCaughan had his contract selected from St. Paul on Monday but did not make a major league appearance for the Twins.