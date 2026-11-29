Mauricio Dubon’s departure from the market after agreeing on Saturday to return to the Atlanta Braves for three seasons and $30 million forced the Minnesota Twins to consider other options for a need that became more evident after the trade of Royce Lewis to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Minnesota promised that it would spend and found an alternative by reaching a two-year, $17.5 million agreement with utility player Edmundo Sosa, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

With their new acquisition, the Twins have invested $113.65 million this winter, the fourth-highest amount in the Major Leagues. With only hours remaining before the imminent December 1 lockout, they are still expected to pursue second baseman Brandon Lowe or first baseman Ty France, who are among their main priorities for strengthening the infield.

Sosa’s defense can help change the picture

Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Edmundo Sosa (33). Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Minnesota is following through on its plan, and Sosa’s arrival could be one of the team’s best acquisitions to reduce the risk of once again presenting a vulnerable defense that has accumulated -88 DRS (Defensive Runs Saved) since 2025, the worst mark in the Major Leagues over these last two seasons.

During that period, Sosa played five different positions —although he had only one appearance as a center fielder, with one inning played— and at the other four, where he accumulated at least 190 innings, he finished with combined positive marks of +11 DRS. His defensive production included +5 in 398 ⅔ innings as a third baseman, +3 in 221 innings as a shortstop, +2 as a second baseman, and +1 in 192 innings as a left fielder.

Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Edmundo Sosa (33). Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sosa will turn 31 in March 2027 and will arrive in Minnesota after five seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies, where he built his profile as a utility player and developed the ability to be a solid hitter against left-handed pitchers, producing a .273/.326/.479 slash line against them, with a 119 wRC+. In the last three seasons, Sosa has been even more consistent against pitchers from that side, after recording OPS marks of .861, .895, and .835, respectively, with wRC+ marks of 133, 144, and 125.

In 2026, Sosa established a new personal record with 44 RBIs, surpassing the 39 he had recorded in 2025, and also matched his career high in doubles (11 in 2022 and 2026). Although Dubon has a slightly more solid offensive profile in terms of his plate discipline and surpasses Sosa with 4.6 to 2.4 fWAR since 2025, the Panamanian has more home runs (20 to 19), a better BABIP (.298 to .281), an advantage in slugging (.449 to .382), and a higher wRC+ (100 to 92), so Minnesota’s choice is not far from the expectations it had for its utility player position.