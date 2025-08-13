Yankees Ripped for Massive Contract Mistake
The New York Yankees don't exactly have a reputation for underspending on talent: but now they're facing some serious criticism for a $90 million mistake.
Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller assembled "MLB's 2025 All-Overpaid Team", with two options for the most overpaid player in each position. Former Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu took the top spot for second basemen.
LeMahieu spent his last few days as a member of the Yankees last month in reported tough negotiations with the team, who made the decision to designate the long-time infielder for assignment. Now, the Yankees are being lambasted for the decision and how it impacts their spending on player salaries in 2025 and 2026.
"At just about any other position, $15 million for a 0.7 WAR wouldn't even register as a viable candidate for this list, let alone the near-indisputable choice for worst ROI," Miller wrote.
"But improving from a .527 OPS to a .674 OPS wasn't enough to save LeMahieu's job once it became clear Jazz Chisholm Jr. needed to move from third base back to second base," Miller continued. "The Yankees released LeMahieu a few days after that move, and more than a month later, still no one has felt compelled to give the 37-year-old another shot."
LeMahieu spent seven seasons with the Yankees, and was a staple of the lineups from 2019 to 2021. Throughout his career, which began in 2011 with the Chicago Cubs before a seven-year stint with the Colorado Rockies, he earned All-Star honors three times and became a four-time Golden Glover. However, things took a turn for the worse in 2024, where he couldn't stay healthy and played only 67 games.
In 2025, LeMahieu was slashing .266/ .338/ .336, but his fielding left little to be desired, especially on a team that was struggling mightily with solidifying a third baseman. The Yankees managed to change their luck at third by trading for LeMahieu's former Rockies teammate, Ryan McMahon. McMahon, Chisholm and newcomer Paul Goldschmidt now make for a typical lineup for the Yankees' infield, with LeMahieu unable to find a new team, likely due to his hefty, $15 million contract that runs into next year.
