Former Yankees Pitcher Lands On Injured List
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman searched high and low for quality starting pitching before the July 31 MLB trade deadline. And that has seemingly become an annual event in the Bronx. Among the many rumors flying around last year was the Yankees going after one of their former pitchers, who's now on the shelf for at least part of this year's stretch run.
The Chicago Cubs placed right-hander Jameson Taillon on the injured list with a left groin strain. However the 33-year-old plans on returning next month to help the Cubs qualify for the playoffs. Chicago currently sits atop the National League Wild Card standings.
“The way I had this presented to me was like, ‘We’re playing for the long haul here,’” Taillon said, according to MLB.com's Jordan Bastian. “And, ‘You’d be a bad teammate if you really pound the table and push through this and screw the team for what’s really important here.’ If I make something worse and I miss the last couple weeks of September or the playoffs and all that, that’s not the right thing to do.
“Just trying to have that longer-term view, that big-picture view is important here,” said Taillon, who also missed a couple of months this season with a right calf strain.
The Yankees acquired Taillon from the Pittsburgh Pirates ahead of the 2021 season. He spent the 2020 campaign recovering from Tommy John surgery.
Taillon had a pedestrian two-year run in the Bronx, going 22-11 with a 4.08 ERA in 61 starts. He joined the Cubs as a free agent in December of 2022.
At his best, a healthy Taillon is a nice depth piece. And the Yankees' starting pitching has been a concern all year with Gerrit Cole and Clarke Schmidt sidelined after having Tommy John surgery.
But with the return of Luis Gil and emergence of rookie Cam Schlittler, Cashman passed on trading for a starting pitcher before this year's deadline. Instead he fortified the bullpen by acquiring David Bednar from the Pirates, Camilo Doval from the San Francisco Giants and Jake Bird from the Colorado Rockies.
As for Taillon, he's eligible to return from the injured list on Sept. 9 and might make a minor-league rehab start before rejoining the Cubs. The righty is 9-6 this season with a 4.15 ERA in 19 starts.
