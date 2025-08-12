Former Yankees Top Prospect Makes Rays Debut
A former New York Yankees prospect made his debut for his new team on Monday night.
Outfielder Everson Pereira was recalled from Triple-A Durham by the Tampa Bay Rays yesterday before starting and batting fifth against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park.
Pereira went 2-for-5 with a double and two strikeouts while leaving four men on base as the Rays won by a score of 7-4 to improve their record to 58-62.
New York traded Pereira, as well as a player to be named later, to Tampa Bay for utilityman José Caballero amidst a slew of moves at the deadline.
Caballero has appeared in six games for the Yankees thus far and slashed .143/.143/.286 across eight plate appearances.
Pereira, on the other hand, was hitting .276/.382/.517 with two home runs over eight contests and 34 trips to the plate for Durham before joining the Rays on Monday. He is currently ranked as the team's No. 25 prospect by MLB Pipeline.
The Yankees signed Pereira as an international free agent for $1.5 million in July 2017. He spent the entire 2018 campaign with Pulaski, an Advanced Rookie Level club that's no longer affiliated with MLB, and batted .263/.322/.389 over 41 games.
Pereira moved up to Low-A Staten Island in 2019, though he'd only play in 18 contests as a result of hamstring and foot injuries. Over that small sample size, he slashed .171/.216/.257.
With the 2020 minor league campaign cancelled due to COVID, Pereira did not play in any games that year. He spent a combined 49 games between the Florida Complex League, Low-A Tampa and High-A Hudson Valley in 2021, hitting an impressive .303/.398/.686 with 20 home runs and 57 RBIs.
His OPS came in at .819 across 102 games between Hudson Valley and Double-A Somerset during the 2022 season, and he'd bat .300/.373/.548 for Somerset and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in 2023 before getting called up for his major league debut on August 22 of that year.
With the Yankees out of the playoff race that season, Pereira slashed .151/.233/.194 across 27 games and 103 plate appearances. He did not play in the big leagues during the 2024 campaign, however, logging an .858 OPS in 40 games at Triple-A before undergoing season-ending UCL surgery in June.
Before being dealt to the Rays this year, Pereira batted .254/.357/.507 in 70 contests and 314 trips to the plate for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
Ranked as the No. 78 and No. 67 prospect in the league by Baseball America heading into the 2023 and 2024 seasons, respectively, Pereira will look to live up to that billing with Tampa Bay.
