Four Yankees Predicted to Make All-Star Team
With a 37-22 record, 6 1/2-game lead atop the AL East and plenty of standout performers to pick from, the New York Yankees should be well-represented at the 2025 MLB All-Star Game in Atlanta.
Jim Bowden, a former general manager and current analyst for The Athletic, included four Yankees amongst his early roster predictions for the Midsummer Classic.
He started the party off with superstar Aaron Judge, who is a shoo-in to earn his fifth-straight All-Star nod, as the AL's starter in right field.
"Judge is batting .387 with a 1.242 OPS, 21 home runs and 50 RBIs while jumping over the walls to rob home runs," he wrote. "He’s the best player in the AL and well on his way to winning another MVP award."
There isn't much that needs to be said about Judge. Quickly establishing himself as one of the best right-handed hitters of all-time, the two-time MVP is an overwhelming favorite to win a third while leading the league in batting average, on-base percentage (.485), slugging percentage (.757) and wRC+ (241).
Bowden believes Trent Grisham, who has had one of the more surprising breakout campaigns across the league, will join Judge and start in center field.
"This is not a typo!" he wrote. "Grisham leads AL center fielders in OPS (.846) and home runs (13) while playing Gold Glove-caliber center field for the Yankees."
Grisham has yet to make an All-Star team in his seven-year career, though he was won two Gold Glove Awards in center. The 28-year-old, who will reach free agency after the season concludes, is slashing .247/.340/.506 through 194 plate appearances.
Moving on to the pitching staff, Bowden couldn't help but include left-handed starter Max Fried given how dominant he's been over his first 12 outings in pinstripes.
"Fried has lived up to his new eight-year, $218 million contract, starting his Yankees career by going 7-1 with a 1.92 ERA in 12 starts," he wrote.
Though he faltered in his most recent start against the Los Angeles Dodgers on May 30, Fried's 1.92 ERA is still the fourth-best among all qualified pitchers in the AL. He made the All-Star team in both 2022 and 2024 as a member of the Atlanta Braves.
Bowden's final Yankees inclusion was Fried's southpaw brethren in Carlos Rodón, who is currently sporting a 2.49 ERA, 2.93 FIP and 11.07 strikeouts per nine over 79 2/3 innings.
"Rodón’s fastball has been in the mid-90s, and his slider is as good as ever (.102 batting average against)," he wrote. "His command and control are much improved, as shown by his 0.93 WHIP."
Rodón was previously named an All-Star with the Chicago White Sox in 2021 and the San Francisco Giants in 2022.
Luke Weaver was not listed by Bowden after being placed on the 15-day injured list with a hamstring injury, which is expected to keep him out for over a month.
Paul Goldschmidt and Ben Rice are in that same boat despite the fact that they're both healthy and rank inside the top-10 among qualified AL hitters in OPS at .859 and .856, respectively.
