Max Fried Injury Could Affect Yankees Second Half
New York Yankees starting pitcher Max Fried will be unable to participate in today's All-Star Game, hindered by a blister on his left index finger. At the moment, he's not sure how long it will take to heal.
"I don't want to go too soon or too quick where it lingers and becomes a problem," Fried said, per ESPN's Jorge Castillo. "So, we're still going to use the break to evaluate it and make the best decision possible."
The Yankees, already on shaky ground in the American League East partially due to pitching depth issues, are heading toward the trade deadline with pitching improvements on the brain. This is just the most recent setback in a season defined by injuries to pitchers. The Yankees lost Clarke Schmidt for the rest of the season on July 4 to a forearm injury requiring Tommy John surgery. 2024 World Series starter Luis Gil showed promise in his first game of a new rehab assignment, but the position is still one of the Yankees' biggest concerns.
Fried used to play for the Atlanta Braves and still has a home in Atlanta, where All-Star Week is taking place. He and Freddie Freeman of the Los Angeles Dodgers, who played 12 years with the Braves to Fried's eight, are happy to be back in town for the week and look forward to a warm welcome from Braves fans.
Fried was selected for the 2025 All-Star Game but has been replaced by Yankees teammate Carlos Rodón following the injury. He is now a three-time All-Star, having been selected in 2022 and 2024 back when he played for the Braves.
This season, Fried has a 2.43 ERA and an 11-3 record in 20 starts. He has been invaluable to the Yankees' pitching rotation, so the hope is that the blister will work its way out quickly.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!