Yankees Could Get Pitching Solution from A's
The New York Yankees have a huge shopping list on their hands ahead of the MLB trade deadline at the end of the month. Not only do they desperately need a third baseman after moving Jazz Chisholm Jr. back to second designating DJ LeMahieu for assignment, but the Pinstripes need depth in both the bullpen and the starting pitcher rotation.
Jake Elman of FanSided suggested Athletic's starter Jeffrey Springs as the perfect "sneaky" trade target for the Pinstripes.
"It’s only a matter of when, not if, the lowly A’s officially wave the white flag and transition to 2026. There’s no legitimate reason for the Athletics to keep Springs, who is under control for another two years; he has one season remaining on a four-year, $31 million contract, and then a $15 million club option for 2027," he wrote.
The Yankees are known for being willing to pay top dollar for top talent. They offered Juan Soto a 16-year, $760 million contract and, when that didn't work out, got first baseman Paul Goldschmidt on a one-year deal for $12.5 million and signed starting pitcher Max Fried on a eight-year, $218 million contract. The trade deadline isn't expected to be any different, so New York would likely be willing to pay to add Springs, though he shouldn't go for a massive number.
While Springs is far from the best pitcher in the league, he would add some much-needed depth to a team that keeps suffering injuries. Three pitchers from the Yankees' 2024 playoff run that took them all the way to the World Series are out right now. Clarke Schmidt and Gerrit Cole won't be able to return until 2026, while 2024 AL Rookie of the Year Luis Gil is just now starting a rehab assignment.
"Springs has quietly posted a 3.76 ERA for the A’s and Tampa Bay Rays since returning from Tommy John surgery last summer," Elman wrote. "He’s a solid if unimpressive option, one that should nonetheless appeal to a Yankees team desperately needing starting rotation depth."
