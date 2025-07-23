Inside The Pinstripes

Cam Schlittler Shines in Yankees Win Over Blue Jays

The New York Yankees have won the second game in Toronto featuring a strong start from prospect Cam Schlittler.

Erin Shapland

Mar 16, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Cam Schlittler (76) throws a pitch during the second inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
In tonight's game with the Toronto Blue Jays, New York Yankees up and coming starting pitcher Cam Schlittler gave a strong performance for five innings, setting the Yankees up for a win in Toronto, 5-4.

In Schlittler's second major league outing, he allowed 7 hits and 2 earned runs. He shows promise as a starter, and has given Yankees fans something to be excited about amid a season defined by injuries to pitchers Schlittler was first called up on July 9 to replace Clarke Schmidt, who is now out for the rest of the season.

Jazz Chisholm secured the Yankees an early 3-0 lead with a homer in the first inning, scoring Trent Grisham and Cody Bellinger. Bellinger homered in the fifth to make it 4-1, and catcher Ben Rice, who has enjoyed consistent contact throughout the season, took the Yankees up to that 5-4 lead in the top of the ninth.

Embattled shortstop Anthony Volpe racked up his 13th error, now tied with San Francisco Giants shortstop Willy Adames for most errors of any player in the MLB. Yankees relief pitchers Tim Hill and Jonathan Loáisiga gave a disappointing performance in the sixth inning, allowing two hits for two runs in the sixth alone, tying the up game at 4-4. Loáisiga has struggled lately, and has a 5.04 ERA with 25 innings pitched this season.

The Yankees are second in the American League East behind the Blue Jays, who took over at the top following a series sweep with the Yanks back in early July. The Blue Jays had won 11 consecutive home games heading into tonight, and the division is still theirs to lose.

