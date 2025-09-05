Yankees Accuse Astros of Shady Business
It wouldn't be a series between the New York Yankees and Houston Astros without somebody crying foul. This time, it was once again the Yankees making accusations of shady business in the ballpark, which should have preserved the aptly titled name of Enron Field. In the 9th inning, manager Aaron Boone asked officials to check the bat of former player Taylor Trammell. This caused an extended pause in play, as umpires tried to determine if the unusual markings on Trammell's bat violated league rules.
The controversy started after a Trammell double. Boone asked the contentious umpire crew to inspect the bat afterward, and he spoke about it after the game.
"It was just something that we noticed this series and asked the league about. You're not allowed to do anything to your bat. I'm not saying he was. I just ... we noticed and the league thought it maybe was illegal too."
The skipper resumed his explanation.
"The discoloration was on the label, like. I don't know if it was just natural or if it was sand ... I don't know. I don't want to accuse Taylor. I'm not saying anything untoward or whatever."
Trammell was vexed after the game. He too spoke on the incident.
"I've had that bat since I've been here. I've had it for a long time. I usually take BP with it. I use it in games, I use it in [Sugar Land], use it every time I need. The only thing I just don't have a gloss finish on my bat. It's matte. Paint wears down. That's what happened.
"I just got word they thought my bat was shaved down too much. To be honest, I have no idea how you shave down a bat. I don't know what it is. I feel kind of defensive right now, more so a test of my character of like I'm going to willingly do that. Just kind of lost on that thing, and if anybody knows me knows I'm never going to cheat any turns or anything like that. I have no idea. That's baffling to me that it was even checked. They didn't like it. Sorry. I used it the first at-bat and it wasn't a problem. I struck out and it wasn't a problem then."
The bat was eventually authenticated and turned over to the league, adding another chapter in the bizarre saga of the American League incarnation of the Astros. As it turns out, the Yankees earn their pinstripes with heroic moments, while the Astros earn their stars by deflecting accusatory claims.
