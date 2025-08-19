Yankees Activate Trade Deadline Addition
The New York Yankees are getting a player back who has yet to see very much time with the team due to injury.
The team announced on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, that they reinstated utilityman Amed Rosario from the 10-day injured list. The news comes a day after the team announced they demoted catcher J.C. Escarra to their triple-A affiliate, the Scranton/ Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.
Rosario, whom the Yankees acquired before the MLB trade deadline in a deal that sent pitcher Clayton Beeter and Browm Martinez to the Washington Nationals, has only played four games with seven at-bats with the Yankees. On the season, Rosario is slashing a .277 batting average/ .315 on-base percentage /.432 slugging percentage.
The nine-year veteran is a competent utility player, who has played most innings of his MLB career at short stop. However, Rosario is also quite accustomed to playing right field, which is likely where the Yankees need him the most due to other recent injuries.
Star outfielder and team captain Aaron Judge is still not fully himself after a trip to the 10-day injured list, and might not reach his full capacity until next season. With Judge injured and fitting into the lineup at designated hitter, typical DH Giancarlo Stanton has had to fill in at right field. While Stanton, who hadn't played the position since 2023, was doing well in the position, he recently tweaked an existing lower body injury and had to sit out for a few games.
Per Yankees manager Aaron Boone, Stanton is expected to remain in the lineup at right field for the Pinstripes' next game against the Tampa Bay Rays. However, Boone also made it clear he does not intend to have Stanton play for the second game of the two-game series, meaning Rosario will likely be expected to fill his shoes.
The upcoming series against the Rays and the following four-game series against the Boston Red Sox are going to be absolutely essential for the Yankees, who need to play near perfectly to secure their spot in the AL Wild Card standings. Hopefully, having Rosario back in action helps the Yankees finish the regular season stronger than ever.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!