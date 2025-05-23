Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Superstar Elly De La Cruz Makes Major League Baseball History

Incredible!

Greg Kuffner

May 19, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) runs to second base with an RBI double against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the eighth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
May 19, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) runs to second base with an RBI double against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the eighth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz made history on Friday night against the Chicago Cubs.

With his single in the first inning on Friday, De La Cruz became the fastest player in Major League Baseball history to record 300 hits, 150 RBI, and 100 stolen bases.

It's special on a nightly basis," Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson said. "If he doesn't hit one 150 (mph) off the bat and 8,000 feet, he'll steal four bags and throw 107 across the infield. It's like a create-a-player every night.

The switch-hitter has 300 hits, 153 RBIs, and 118 stolen bases.

Elly De La Cruz continues to redefine what’s possible on a baseball field.

Greg Kuffner
Home/News