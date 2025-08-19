Yankees Pitcher Placed on IL Ahead of Rays Game
As the New York Yankees gear up to play the Tampa Bay Rays for the first game of a two-game series, they have announced the loss of yet another pitcher to injury.
Brent Headrick, a left-handed reliever, will be placed on the 15-day injured list with a left forearm contusion, per an official announcement from the Yankees. According to Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News, Headrick isn't the only Yankees pitcher on shaky ground today, and there will be no corresponding roster move.
"Aaron Boone just said the #Yankees won't have a corresponding move for Brent Headrick today," Phillips shared on Twitter.
"Fernando Cruz and Ryan Yarbrough are not necessarily options to replace him.
Jonathan Loáisiga felt elbow/triceps soreness this morning."
Loáisiga is being sent for tests.
The Yankees' bullpen has not been having the healthiest season, as Headrick becomes the seventh pitcher currently on the IL. At the trade deadline, the Yankees took a chance by bolstering their depth instead of pursuing a strong starter, presumably in the hopes that Luis Gil, now back from the IL, would make up for the loss of talents Gerrit Cole and Clarke Schmidt, who are both healing from season-ending injuries. So far Gil has not lived up to that expectation, with a 1-1 record and a 5.14 ERA in 3 starts this year.
First-half Yankees ace Max Fried is struggling as well, and has fallen from an outstanding 1.92 ERA in 17 starts as of late June, to a disappointing 6.94 in his last seven games. The Yankees are counting on him breaking out of this slump as they face this short stint in Tampa before heading home to host the Boston Red Sox for an exciting four-game showdown.
Headrick has a 3.13 ERA in 17 games this season with the Yankees. His professional career began when was drafted by the Minnesota Twins in 2019 and remained in limbo with them through Covid. He made their 40-man roster in 2022, and made his MLB debut in 2023. Headrick was claimed off waivers by the Yankees in February.
Carlos Rodon will start in this first game against the Rays.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!