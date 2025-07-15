Yankees AL East Rivals Have Opposite Trade Deadline Plans
Much has been written about what the New York Yankees want to do ahead of the July 31 MLB trade deadline. General manager Brian Cashman is expected to target a power-hitting third baseman, starting pitching and relief pitching. But what about the club's competition in the American League East?
The Toronto Blue Jays (55-41) knocked the Yankees (53-43) out of first place and hold a two-game lead at the All-Star break. So clearly the Blue Jays will be among the trade deadline buyers.
"GMs believe that the Toronto Blue Jays could be as aggressive as any team in baseball at the deadline, believing this could be their best chance to return to the World Series since 1993," USA Today's Bob Nightengale wrote Sunday. "The Blue Jays are looking for a front-line pitcher, and have shown interest in (Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Zac) Gallen."
That's not all. The New York Post's Jon Heyman identified starting and relief pitching as the Blue Jays' top priorities. (Sound familiar?) To that end, he came up with this "one-stop shopping" trade proposal for Toronto to pitch the Kansas City Royals: "RHP Seth Lugo and RHP Carlos Estévez for INF Orelvis Martinez, OF Emmanuel Bonilla and OF RJ Schreck.
"The Royals are still looking to add, not subtract," Heyman wrote. "But if they continue to disappoint, Lugo has an opt-out and would become an obvious sell piece."
On the flip side are the last-place Baltimore Orioles (43-52). They are 11 1/2 games out of first place in the AL East and 7 1/2 games back in the AL Wild Card standings. The Orioles entered the 2025 season with great expectations but find themselves bracing for the role of deadline seller.
"Baltimore Orioles starter Zach Eflin, who has been out with back discomfort since late June, is expected to return to the Orioles rotation after the All-Star break, and will become immediate trade bait," Nightengale wrote.
"The Orioles also are expected to trade Charlie Morton and Tomoyuki Sugano barring a dramatic winning streak after the break," Nightengale added.
SNY's Andy Martino also thinks the Yankees can spell relief in a trade with the Orioles.
"The O’s are said to be ready or near ready to talk seriously about relievers like Andrew Kittredge ... as well as righty Seranthony Dominguez and lefty Gregory Soto," Martino wrote Thursday. "Rivals do not believe that Baltimore will trade closer Felix Bautista.
"All of these pitchers, along with starter Tomoyuki Sugano and the returning Zach Eflin, would help fill the Yankees' needs, too.
"But the Yanks have long been skeptical that Baltimore would ever give them a fair deal; it’s known around these parts as the 'Yankee Tax,'" Martino added.
The O's began what could be a trade deadline fire sale on Thursday, trading reliever Bryan Baker to the Tampa Bay Rays.
