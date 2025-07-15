MLB Insider Floats Blockbuster Yankees, Diamondbacks Trade
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman can kill two birds with one stone ahead of the July 31 MLB trade deadline.
It's no secret the Yankees want a power-hitting third baseman. It's also no secret the club needs starting pitching, especially after losing Clarke Schmidt to Tommy John surgery and growing concerns about Max Fried's blister problem. And don't forget New York can always use some fresh arms in the bullpen.
With that in mind, the New York Post's Jon Heyman imagined a "one-stop shopping scenario" for the Yankees with a blockbuster trade involving the Arizona Diamondbacks: 3B Eugenio Suárez and RHP Zac Gallen for RHP Cam Schlittler, RHP Cade Smith and LHP Brock Selvidge.
"It feels like the Yankees will do something big," a rival executive told Heyman.
"To fill all three needs at once is tough, but wouldn’t a trade with the Diamondbacks for two rental players work beautifully?" Heyman said. "The issue, of course, is that the D’Backs still want to buy, not sell, as GM Mike Hazen told us on 'The Show.'
"Suárez should be the Yankees’ top 3B target as a righty bat with big power (31 homers) and reasonable 2026 salary ($15M)," Heyman concluded.
That echoes what ESPN's Jeff Passan said last week when named Suarez the Yankees' best trade fit.
"Suárez is an excellent first step. His power is undeniable, a perfect fit in the middle of any lineup. He plays third base, a black hole for New York this season," Passan wrote. "The Yankees could two-birds-one-stone a deal and get Zac Gallen or Merrill. Kelly from Arizona, too.
"But Suárez is the main target, because even if other third-base options exist --Nolan Arenado in St. Louis, Ryan McMahon in Colorado, Ke'Bryan Hayes in Pittsburgh -- they're owed significant money and are under contract for multiple years. Suárez's expiring contract would allow the Yankees a trial run, and if he thrives in the Bronx, all they would need to bring him back is cash," Passan concluded.
The 33-year-old Suarez is fourth in the majors in home runs (31) and tied for third in RBIs (78). He is on the National League roster for Tuesday's MLB All-Star Game. It's his first All-Star nod since 2018 with the Cincinnati Reds.
Suarez is making $15 million this season and will be a free agent following the World Series, according to Spotrac.
