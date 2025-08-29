Yankees Deadline Addition Begins Rehab Assignment
The New York Yankees just keep getting better and better injury news as the season carries on.
Austin Slater, who the Yankees acquired from the Chicago White Sox before the MLB trade deadline, is beginning a rehab assignment with the AAA Scranton/ Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. New York sent right-handed prospect Gage Ziehl to Chicago in exchange for Slater.
Slater has played just three games with the Yankees, recording an RBI and four strikeouts. With the White Sox this season, he was slashing .236/ .299/ .423 and hit five home runs in 51 games. He was injured during the Yankees' series with the Texas Rangers, suffering a strained hamstring that was projected to leave him out for four to six weeks. Now, less than four weeks from the injury, he's able to start a rehab assignment.
Slater began his MLB career in 2017, when he debuted for the San Francisco Giants, who drafted him in the eighth round of the 2014 MLB draft. He spent seven seasons as a Giant, before bouncing around several teams and landing with the White Sox in the 2024 offseason.
Having Slater back could be a huge boost for the Yankees, who have been struggling to fill the void left by Aaron Judge's right flexor strain in the outfield. While Judge is able to play in the lineup as designated hitter, typical DH Giancarlo Stanton has been playing some games in right field, something he hadn't done until 2023.
However, Stanton is somewhat injury prone and the Yankees have been forced to give him additional rest, leading Cody Bellinger and Amed Rosario to play games in right field. With Oswaldo Cabrera also missing from the lineup due to an injury he sustained during spring training, Slater's presence after his rehab assignment will give the Pinstripes more options in the outfield. With any luck, he'll also be a competent bat in an already stacked Yankees lineup.
The Yankees are making a run for the lead of the AL East and have won five games straight. Should they keep the momentum up, with Slater in tow, they'll be on their way to another post-season and, hopefully, another World Series.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!