Today? Yankees Closer Sets Perfect Return Timeline
New York Yankees star closer Luke Weaver has his sights set on a swift return after a recent hamstring injury, offering a cheeky ideal timeline to the press after his first live batting practice today.
Weaver experienced some hamstring discomfort while warming up on June 1, but reports that he has not felt any discomfort since. Following his first live session since the injury, Weaver looks and feels excellent. When asked about his ideal return date on Tuesday, Weaver had pure enthusiasm to offer.
“Today!" He said. "I don’t make the realistic goals. I just show up every day. So it would be today, tomorrow, the next day. It would be as soon as possible.”
Yankees manager Aaron Boone shared Weaver's optimism with respect to his recovery, telling the press that he expects to make a decision about the pitcher's return in the next day or two.
“I thought he looked great,” Boone said. “For getting the initial news that we got and the initial timeline, these last two weeks I feel like has gone really well for him. From his being able to kind of maintain his throwing program, he’s already got three sides in and the live today where we got him two ups kind of simulating four outs...he really looks good."
Weaver, 31, boasts a stunning 1.03 ERA this season in his 24 games as closer, with a 1-1 record.
The Yankees roster got Giancarlo Stanton back from injury this week, and starting pitcher Marcus Stroman appears to be on track to return this season as well, ideally giving the Yankees some healthy powerhouses in the weeks leading up to the trade deadline.
The sooner Weaver is well enough to start cleaning up again, the better. After their third consecutive shutout on Tuesday (their fifth consecutive loss), the Yankees could use the power.
