Yankees Have Obvious Top Trade Partner
The New York Yankees have multiple avenues through which they can address their need for a third baseman and pitching help at this year's July 31 trade deadline, but the organization could get a good chunk of their shopping done in one place.
While the Texas Rangers haven't fallen completely out of the playoff race, it's fair to say that they've underperformed so far this season. The 2023 World Series champions currently own a 44-46 record and sit four games back of the final Wild Card spot in the American League, meaning time is of the essence.
If the Rangers fail to claw their way back into contention and opt to sell, the Yankees ought to check in on the price of a few players that would instantly upgrade their roster. While it's unlikely that Texas would be open to trading a frontline starting pitcher like Jacob deGrom or Nathan Eovaldi, both of whom are under contract beyond 2025, perhaps New York could instead pull off a deal for Josh Jung and Hoby Milner.
Jung was a key piece of the Rangers' run to their first-ever title two years ago. He slashed .266/.315/.467 with 23 home runs over 122 regular season games, earning him an All-Star nod, while also posting an .867 OPS in the playoffs.
The former first-round pick battled through a wrist injury that limited him to 46 contests in 2024. He was still productive when healthy, logging seven homers and a .719 OPS in 188 plate appearances, though it's been a different story this season.
Jung has hit .237/.283/.366 over 297 trips to the plate in 2025, leading Texas to option him to Triple-A Round Rock on July 2. The organization likely still views him as a vital piece of its future since he's under control through 2028, but he shouldn't be untouchable.
New York would also benefit from adding another left-handed reliever alongside Tim Hill, which is where Milner comes into play. He is a pure rental after signing a one-year deal worth $2.5 million with the Rangers this past offseason, and he's excelled to the tune of a 2.42 ERA with a 2.10 FIP in 44 2/3 innings thus far.
Milner is a soft-tosser, though his elite barrel, ground ball and walk rates of 2.7, 53.7 and 5.2 percent, respectively, prove that his success is no mirage.
The Yankees wouldn't have to part ways with top prospects George Lombard Jr. or Spencer Jones in order to land a package of Jung and Milner, but it would still cost a pretty penny. Regardless, it's a trade worth making for New York as it looks to keep pace with the Toronto Blue Jays in the AL East.
