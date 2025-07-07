Yankees Infielder's Dad Gets Into Altercation With Mets Fan
New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe may be in some hot water: but not for the reasons fans may think.
According to Adam Zagoria of NJ.com, Michael Volpe, the father Anthony Volpe, got into a verbal altercation with a New York Mets fan at Citi Field this weekend. The fan was apparently talking about Volpe within earshot of his father, who came to his son's defense. In a video of the incident, the elder Volpe is seen yelling "you badmouthing my son? F--- you!" at a Mets fan several times, who then retorts by sarcastically saying "your son's the best."
It's unclear which game of the recent Subway Series the incident took place during. Volpe had a tough weekend, most notably when he accidentally threw a ball directly into team captain Aaron Judge's face between innings on Saturday. Judge was uninjured, but the ball drew blood and he had to wear a bandage under his eye for the remainder of the game.
Volpe has not been performing his best this season. He made his major league debut in 2023, earning a Gold Golve that season, but hasn't been the same since. He's slashing a .219/ .296/ .398 so far in 89 games of 2025, with just 39 runs and 10 homers. He's also been caught stealing bases a whopping seven times (though he's recorded nine steals.)
Defensively, things aren't much better for Volpe. He leads the MLB in errors, with 11 thus far this season, and has failed to come through for the Yankees in moments where he was desperately needed.
The Pinstripes are in the midst of a bad slump. They're no longer at the top of the AL East (that position is now occupied by the Toronto Blue Jays, who swept the Yankees earlier last week) and keep dropping games that, including two more to the Mets this weekend. With the team's performance so shaky, some insiders are calling for New York to dump Volpe ahead of the MLB trade deadline at the end of this month.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!