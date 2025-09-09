Yankees Veteran Expected to Pursue Free Agency
The New York Yankees could be waving goodbye to an infielder who only just joined the team when the offseason rolls around.
While former St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt has been a major asset for the Yankees, some recent injuries and changing tides look to be pushing Goldschmidt towards pursing a new team in free agency, and it's one he's awfully familiar with.
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter predicted that the Arizona Diamondbacks will be in hot pursuit of the MLB veteran in the offseason because Tyler Locklear, whom the D-Backs acquired from the Seattle Mariners in exchange for Eugenio Suarez, doesn't appear to be panning out. Goldschmidt spent the first eight years of his career in Arizona.
"Who better to serve as a stopgap than a franchise icon coming down the home stretch of a potential Hall of Fame career?," Reuter wrote.
Paul Goldschmidt's Tenure with the Yankees
The Yankees signed Goldschmidt to a one-year, $12 million deal in the offseason after losing slugger Juan Soto to their crosstown rival, the New York Mets. Since signing with the Yankees, Goldschmidt has slashed .277/ .328/ .417, some of his best numbers in years. While Goldschmidt has been a massive asset for the Yankees this season, newcomer Ben Rice looks primed to be the first home-grown first baseman the Pinstripes have produced in decades. Rice had been splitting catching duties with Austin Wells, who was in the midst of a slump but appears to be doing better now, leading Rice to spend more time in the infield.
Furthermore, Goldschmidt has been on the decline since his red-hot Yankees debut at the beginning of the season. He's slashing a .244/ .273/ .293 in his last 15 games and is frequently delegated to hitting only against left-handed pitchers. Then there's his newly injured knee, which will likely have him sitting out as the Yankees come up against a tough stretch against division rivals to finish out the regular season.
While there's no denying that Goldschmidt was a massive acquisition for the Bronx Bombers, it appears as though his time with the Yankees will be drawing to a close after one season. Hopefully, he'll be leaving the team as a World Series Champion as New York chases down a return to the post-season.
