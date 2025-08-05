Yankees Get Updates on Two Injured Pitchers
The New York Yankees have encouraging updates on two of their injured relief pitchers as the team continues to grapple with pitching depth issues.
"Mark Leiter Jr. is set to be activated off the IL tomorrow," Greg Joyce of the New York Post shared on Twitter. "Jonathan Loáisiga underwent an MRI today on his back that came back 'pretty clean,' so Yankees are hoping he can keep throwing and just spend the minimum 15 days on the IL."
Loáisiga was placed on the IL this weekend with right mid-back tightness, and Leiter has been on the IL since July 8 with a stress fracture in his leg. In 41 games this season, Leiter has a 4.46 ERA, and Loáisiga has a 4.25 ERA in 30.
The Yankees attempted to strengthen their bullpen at the trade deadline, and the new additions appear to be gaining momentum in New York despite last night's brutal loss. In the end, Devin Williams blew the save and Jake Bird allowed a three-run walk off homer in extra innings. Still, Luke Weaver and new Yankees relievers Camilo Doval and David Bednar gave strong performances with one hitless inning each after Max Fried's start. That is to say, the bullpen has life, but the Yankees are still losing.
Yankees starters Gerrit Cole and Clarke Schmidt are both out for the season with injuries requiring Tommy John surgeries. Relievers Jake Cousins, Fernando Cruz and Ryan Yarbrough are also out on the IL for the time being. The team prioritized relievers at the deadline but did not secure a new starter, which may contribute to their demise.
Luis Gil, who came off his own season-long injury just last week, gave a disappointing first start back on Sunday. Gil gave up five runs in 3 1/3 innings, contributing to the final loss in a series sweep to the Tampa Bay Rays.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!