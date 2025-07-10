Yankees Make Wild Lineup Changes vs. Mariners
The New York Yankees finally seem back on track. The last week has seen the Pinstripes win three straight for the first time since their three-game sweep of the Kansas City Royals in early June. Now, New York has made some huge lineup changes ahead of tonight's series finale against the Seattle Mariners from Yankee Stadium.
According to a post by the team on X, the platform previously known as Twitter, the lineup tonight is as follows, in batting order:
- Jasson Domínguez - third base
- Trent Grisham - center field
- Aaron Judge - designated hitter
- Cody Bellinger - right field
- Jazz Chishom Jr. - second base
- Ben Rice - first base
- Austin Wells - catcher
- Anthony Volpe - short stop
- Jorbit Vivas - third base
- Marcus Stroman - starting pitcher
This lineup is a far cry from even two weeks ago. Second baseman DJ LeMahieu was benched in favor of moving Chisholm his typical spot back. LeMahieu was then designated for assignment by the Yankees, despite starting almost the whole season.
There are other significant changes, too. Ben Rice, playing first base instead of Paul Goldschmidt tonight, spent the beginning of the season at designated hitter. When Giancarlo Stanton returned, he got moved around quite a bit, including infield positions and at catcher. Tonight, slugger Aaron Judge is serving as DH instead of his typical position in right field, which tonight will be occupied by veteran Cody Bellinger.
As with last night's game, left fielder Jasson Domínguez is in at leadoff hitter. Domínguez had been struggling earlier in the season, but exploded last night in the spot, citing manager Aaron Boone's belif in him as a motivating factor.
