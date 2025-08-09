Padres Activate Former Yankees Pitcher
A former New York Yankees pitcher is returning from a lengthy absence in time to start against the Boston Red Sox on Saturday night.
Earlier today, the San Diego Padres announced that they reinstated right-hander Michael King from the 60-day injured list.
King was stellar to begin the season, posting a 2.59 ERA with 64 strikeouts and a 3.23 FIP over 10 starts totaling 55 2/3 innings.
He was placed on the 15-day IL with right shoulder inflammation on May 25, however, and he had trouble progressing in mid-June. King was transferred to the 60-day IL on July 7, though that move was more procedural in nature rather than being indicative of a significant setback.
The 30-year-old took a huge step forward by completing a bullpen session shortly before the All-Star break on July 10. King then threw 61 pitches over 3 1/3 innings for Triple-A El Paso in the first and only outing of his rehab assignment on August 3.
King was selected in the 12th round of the 2016 MLB Draft by the Miami Marlins. He was traded to the Yankees the following year on November 20, 2017 for left-handed pitcher Caleb Smith and first baseman/outfielder Garrett Cooper.
New York recalled King on September 19, 2019, and he allowed zero earned runs against the Texas Rangers in his big-league debut on September 27.
After struggling to the tune of a 7.76 ERA across nine appearances (four starts) and 26 2/3 frames during the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign, King logged a 3.55 ERA and 1.0 bWAR over 22 games (six starts) in 2021.
Strictly pitching out of the bullpen in 2022, King recorded a 2.29 ERA and 1.9 bWAR in 34 contests and 51 innings before fracturing his elbow on July 22, which prematurely ended his season.
2023 was another strong campaign for King, as he finished with a 2.75 ERA over 49 outings (nine starts) and 104 2/3 innings.
New York later dealt him to the Padres as part of the package for Juan Soto and Trent Grisham in December 2023.
King became one of the top starters in the National League during the 2024 season, posting a 2.95 ERA and 201 strikeouts across 31 appearances (30 starts) and 173 2/3 frames.
He is set to reach free agency in the upcoming offseason.
