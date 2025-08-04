How Far Did Yankees Fall In Latest MLB Power Rankings?
How low will the New York Yankees go? Their summer swoon has dropped Aaron Boone's club to third place in the American League East, 4 1/2 games behind the first-place Toronto Blue Jays.
Even worse, the Yankees trail the Boston Red Sox by 1 1/2 games in the AL Wild Card standings.
And that's not all. New York now trails Boston in the MLB power rankings. The Yankees fell two spots, from 10 to 12, while the Red Sox rose from 12 to 11.
"The Yankees, in a perfect case scenario, likely imagined their three relief acquisitions at the Deadline -- Camilo Doval, David Bednar and Jake Bird -- giving up a combined nine runs … maybe the rest of the season? Instead they gave that many up in their first game on Friday, in 2 1/3 innings," MLB.com's Will Leitch wrote Monday.
"They will settle down, they’re really good pitchers, but still: You only get one chance to make a good first impression. Particularly when … the rest of the weekend only got worse," Leitch added.
The Yankees hit rock bottom Sunday after getting swept by the Miami Marlins. According to ESPN, it was the Marlins' first-ever sweep of the Yankees in a series of three or more games.
If you're looking for a silver lining, here it is: Despite their recent slide, the Yankees have an 88.2% chance of making the playoffs, according to FanGraphs. That's still better than the Red Sox, who have a 76.0% chance of reaching the postseason.
And how about this. FanGraphs gives the Yankees an 8.7% chance of winning the World Series, which are the best odds in the American League.
The Yankees will look to right the ship this week when they visit the Rangers for a three-game series in Texas. If all goes according to plan, right fielder Aaron Judge will return from the injured list while in the Lone Star State to resume his MVP campaign.
