Who Are Yankees Wild Card Starting Pitchers?
The New York Yankees are currently 4.5 games behind the Toronto Blue Jays in the AL East, and they've been shuffling around in the AL Wild Card standings for weeks now. They are currently .5 games behind the Boston Red Sox and one game ahead of the Seattle Mariners, with the Kansas City Royals 3.5 games behind the Mariners and just outside. The Houston Astros are out ahead of the Red Sox with a 72-60 record over their 73-60.
With the possibility of a best-of-three series on the horizon, speculation has begun to stir about who the Yankees' three best starters really are at this point. Who gives them the best shot? Carlos Rodón, likely the Yankees' most reliable arm, continues to impress, while early-season ace Max Fried seems to be recovering from a recent slump. The third name is more nebulous though, as the frontrunners appear to be Luis Gil and up-and-comer Cam Schlittler.
"Of course they have to get from here to there, but unless health issues intercede, you’d expect that Max Fried and Carlos Rodón would get the ball for Games 1 and 2," wrote Larry Brooks of the New York Post. "Then the leading candidate for Game 3 would be reigning AL Rookie of the Year Luis Gil, who went five innings against the Nats in his fifth start after missing the first four-plus months with a lat strain."
"Surely he is the incumbent. But don’t hang up the phone just yet, for Cam Schlittler has likely entered the conversation following another impressive performance Monday in which the 24-year-old rookie right-hander pitched six shutout innings while allowing four hits and striking out eight in the 10-5 victory over the Nats."
Schlittler has a 2.76 ERA and a 1.30 WHIP in his eight starts. Called up to replace Clarke Schmidt this season, Schlittler has been a pleasant surprise amid the bad news. Still not entirely proven, he is giving Gil a run for his money, and is outperforming him in some key metrics.
Gil, who has had five starts since returning from that season-long injury, is still the more trusted arm given his history, but hasn't been at his best this season with a 3.75 ERA and 1.71 WHIP so far. There's no telling what might happen when push comes to shove though, the Yankees have made weirder decisions based on past performance lately.
