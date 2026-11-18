The New York Yankees have plenty of work to do this offseason, and one of their more valuable trade chips might be a player they acquired just a few months ago.

At the 2026 trade deadline, New York surrendered four pitchers to the Washington Nationals for Luis García Jr., who was leading the National League in slugging percentage (.560) at the time.

García finished the season hitting .277/.309/.521 with 30 home runs, 92 RBI, and an .830 OPS across 147 games. That's not the kind of production the Yankees should look to give away. But it could bring back something significant.

With Ben Rice establishing himself at first base, García's fit in the 2027 lineup is complicated. And the designated hitter situation isn't exactly settled, either.

Giancarlo Stanton's durability remains a concern, while Aaron Judge, who turns 35 in April, could benefit from additional time at DH. There's also the question of whether the Yankees can rely on Spencer Jones as their everyday center fielder. If they acquire another established outfielder, Jones could factor into the DH mix.

New York has plenty of ways to make García's bat work. But with needs at second and third base, a backup catcher, and in the bullpen, Cashman should be exploring what he could get in return.

If another team is willing to help the Yankees address those weaknesses, why wouldn't he?

Here are four destinations worth considering.

Cleveland Guardians: Steven Kwan, OF

Steven Kwan might be one of the more appealing returns for García, especially considering where the Yankees stand in the outfield.

Cleveland needs offensive production at first base, with Nathaniel Lowe reaching free agency and Kyle Manzardo still trying to establish himself.

García would give the Guardians a 30-home-run bat without a long-term financial commitment.

For the Yankees, Kwan would address more than just their uncertainty in center field.

According to Robert Murray of FanSided, rival teams believe a Steven Kwan trade is possible this winter.



Kwan played 637 innings in CF this season and produced +6 DRS and +6 OAA, should the Yankees pursue him?



.282 AVG | .382 OBP | 114 wRC+ | 3.8 WAR | 9.7% K% pic.twitter.com/8scoV6HJM4 — Yankees Worldwide (@NYYWorldwide) October 20, 2026

With Trent Grisham entering free agency, Jones could get an opportunity to take over center field. However, Jones comes with defensive concerns, and whether he's ready to handle the position on an everyday basis remains uncertain.

Kwan would give New York a proven alternative without having to move away from Jones entirely.

The four-time Gold Glove winner also spent considerable time in center field in 2026, and his contact-oriented approach would be a welcome addition to a Yankees lineup that has repeatedly struggled to manufacture runs when the home runs aren't coming.

Perhaps the most interesting part of a potential exchange is that Kwan is entering his final season of team control, just like García.

The caveat here is that Cleveland will likely look to maximize Kwan's trade value, potentially seeking additional young pitching in return. With the Yankees possessing pitching depth throughout their organization, Cashman could explore including a prospect alongside García to make the deal more appealing.

Cleveland would be giving up an excellent defensive outfielder and contact hitter for more power at first base. Whether that's enough to convince the Guardians is another question, but it's certainly a conversation worth having.

Milwaukee Brewers: Trevor Megill, RHP

Milwaukee might offer one of the more logical trade scenarios.

The Brewers lost Jake Bauers in free agency, who then signed a four-year deal with Boston, creating an opportunity to add another productive first baseman. García would bring legitimate power to a lineup looking to defend its World Series championship.

And the Yankees could get something they desperately need in return.

Milwaukee is reportedly listening to offers for closer Trevor Megill, who is entering his final season of team control.

Per Joel Sherman (NY Post):



“There is a sense that the champion Brewers will at least explore what is available for Trevor Megill.”



The Yankees showed interest in trading for him last winter, should they acquire him this offseason? pic.twitter.com/2lDFkyPXsH — Yankees Worldwide (@NYYWorldwide) November 7, 2026

With Abner Uribe and Aaron Ashby providing other late-inning options, the Brewers have some flexibility to explore a deal.

New York's bullpen finished second in baseball with a 3.13 ERA in 2026, but that doesn't mean Cashman can afford to stand pat. David Bednar and Paul Blackburn are both free agents, and rebuilding the bullpen is already among Cashman's offseason priorities.

Megill would provide an established high-leverage arm whether Bednar returns or not. If the Yankees lose their closer, Megill could potentially step into that role.

Both García and Megill have one year of control remaining, making a potential exchange intriguing.

A potential hang-up? Milwaukee has a history of maximizing returns for its trade assets, often prioritizing young, controllable talent. The Brewers could demand a valuable prospect alongside García, particularly with other teams potentially interested in Megill.

Whether Cashman would be willing to part with additional young talent is another question, but this is certainly a deal worth exploring.

Arizona Diamondbacks: A possible package of young talent

Arizona reportedly pursued García before Washington dealt him to the Yankees, and its need for offensive production at first base hasn't gone away.

The Diamondbacks have intriguing young talent, including former first-round picks Jordan Lawlar and Tommy Troy.

Lawlar is particularly interesting because of his versatility and experience in the corner infield and outfield. That flexibility could appeal to a Yankees team with questions at multiple positions heading into 2027.

However, neither player offers the proven everyday production New York needs, and Lawlar's recent elbow surgery adds another layer of concern.

Arizona could still be a worthwhile trade partner, particularly if it's willing to put together a package of young, controllable players. But Cashman shouldn't exchange García's established offensive production for potential alone.

New York Mets: A potential package addressing multiple needs

The Mets are another team searching for an answer at first base after struggling to replace Pete Alonso's production in 2026.

Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns has identified first base as an offseason priority, making García a player worth considering.

But finding a return that makes sense for the Yankees could be difficult.

The Yankees need an established second baseman or third baseman, bullpen help, and a right-handed backup catcher. If the Mets are willing to build a package around one or more of those needs, Cashman should listen.

The Mets have their own roster concerns, however, and might be reluctant to surrender multiple controllable players for one season of García.

Still, there's no reason to rule out a crosstown trade if the return is right.

Trading García has to make the Yankees better

The Yankees surrendered four pitchers to acquire García just a few months ago. Moving him now needs to accomplish something beyond simply clearing a spot in the lineup.

If Cashman can turn García into a player like Kwan or Megill, or use him to acquire an everyday infielder, that's worth exploring.

And if the offers aren't good enough? Keep him.

The goal isn't to find somewhere else for García to play. It should be to make the Yankees a better team in 2027.

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