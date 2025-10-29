Insiders Imagine Yankees, Tigers Tarik Skubal Trade
To dream the (not so) impossible dream. The MLB rumor mill continues to buzz about the Detroit Tigers pondering whether to trade ace left-hander Tarik Skubal. Among the potential suitors are the New York Yankees because ... why not?
So what would a possible Yankees-Tigers trade look like? Keep in mind, we are talking about the reigning American League Cy Young Award winner, who is the frontrunner to win the award again this year. And the 28-year-old is still one year away from free agency.
NJ.com's Randy Miller and Bob Klapisch talked through possible trade options.
Potential Trade Terms
Miller: "My first offer would be (Clarke) Schmidt, (Luis) Gil and two prospects of the Tigers’ choice. If Jasson Dominguez or Spencer Jones has to be in the deal, I’d include one of them for Skubal. He’s that good."
Klapisch: " Would you throw in (Cam) Schlittler, too? He’s the future of the Yankees’ rotation. He’s 6-foot-6 and throws downhill. He’s a hitters nightmare. He’s got the right makeup. He’s a tough kid. He pitches like a veteran. He acts like a veteran. He checks almost every box. If I’m Brian Cashman, there’s no way I’m trading Schlittler."
Miller: "I agree. I’d have two untouchables, Aaron Judge and Schlittler."
Schlittler exploded onto the scene this year after his late-season call-up by the Yankees. His performance against the Boston Red Sox in Game 3 of the American League Wild Card Series is the stuff of legends.
How Much Is Too Much?
Trading Schmidt and Gil doesn't seem like too high a price to pay given they both have injury concerns. Schmidt is recovering from Tommy John surgery while Gil, the 2024 American League Rookie of the Year, missed most of 2025 with a lat strain.
Parting with Dominguez and/or Jones also doesn't seem to steep, although part of that decision could depend on whether the Yankees re-sign outfielders Cody Bellinger and/or Trent Grisham. Or if the Yankees chase outfielder Kyle Tucker, the best position player on the open market.
Trade Concerns
Then there are two potential concerns with Skubal. For starters, he hits free agency after the 2026 season. Which means he could be one-and-done like Juan Soto was with the Yankees before bolting for the New York Mets.
Second, the Yankees already have two of the best left-handed starters in Max Fried and Carlos Rodon. Would adding Skubal to create a "super rotation" unbalance the pitching staff?
The only person who can answer that is Yankees general manager Brian Cashman. At the very least, we figure he'll inquire about trading for Skubal. At the most, the Yankees could be setting themselves up to have a rotation stacked with Cy Young contenders (hello, Gerrit Cole) for years to come.
