Yankees Could Go All the Way With Same Offense

The New York Yankees' 2025 season ended in disappointment, but the team is hoping to build on their successes this offseason with some key pitching and outfield moves. The return of center fielder Trent Grisham has been met with mixed reviews, but at least one reporter has begun speculating about the Yankees' potential if they simply run the same lineup again in 2026.

Writing for Empire Sports Media, Ryan Garcia analyzed the Yankees' offensive performance in 2025, and concluded that the same hitters would likely improve in 2026. The conclusion makes sense, as the Yankees' main challenges this past season had to do with pitching and defense, and an "all-or-nothing" approach to their offense. The team's makeup was sound, but maybe not hungry enough, and perhaps too home run reliant. With the right strategy and a little more experience under their belts, this gang might already have the right stuff.

"Of the 13 Yankees who took an at-bat in the postseason, eight players were going to October for the first time with the franchise," Garcia noted. "[...] If you look at players on the roster who played in more than 2 postseasons as a Yankee, you have just Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton. [...] If the Yankees can invest in their pitching staff heavily enough, this could be a team projected to finish inside the top five in both run scoring and run prevention."

"People are down on the Yankees’ offense because they’re weighing a seven-game sample size more than a 162-game sample size, which is just silly."

Despite a losing season, the Yankees still led the league in 2025 with a combined offensive WAR of 33.9. It's a number that can translate to wins if given the chance.

Moves Toward Running it Back

Oct 2, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Trent Grisham (12) hits a single in the third inning against the Boston Red Sox during game three of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Grisham accepted his $22 million qualifying offer this week, accounting for a second certain outfielder for the Yankees, and an almost certain leadoff hitter. Fans were concerned given Grisham's underwhelming postseason performance, but his 34 regular season home runs (second only to Judge) and .348 on-base percentage (also second only to Judge) are nothing to sneeze at. A reunion with Cody Bellinger (one the Yankees are actively pursuing) would certainly be well-received in the Bronx, and it would mean an identical outfield to 2025.

Fans are critical of the reunion moves, with some making fun of first baseman Paul Goldschmidt's age, but Goldschmidt's role on the team is unclear at the moment. Ben Rice has been named as an everyday player, specifically as the most likely everyday first baseman, for 2026.

yankees fans: “we want Bo Bichette and Kyle Tucker because they’re two of the best players on the market to help us maximize another year of Judge’s prime”



Cashbald and co: “……..best we can do is bring Trent Grisham back and maybe another year of 76 year old Paul Goldschmidt” — roseanne 🥀 (@HoodieFrazier) November 19, 2025

If the Yankees invest in pitching and reunions with strong offensive performers, adjust their offense approach and clean up the defense ahead of the season, the same names might be the way to go — even if they aren't as exciting.

Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!