Yankees Should Pursue Proven Starter in Offseason
The New York Yankees' starting rotation is looking pretty beat up heading into 2026, and the offseason debate about what to do is heating up. The farm system is yielding some strong possibilities, and some are showing their potential in the Arizona Fall League as we speak, but it's possible none will be quite ready to keep up in the show by the time spring rolls around.
The Case for Proven Talent
The New York Daily News' Gary Phillips argued that the Yankees should prioritize shopping a serious starter with a longer track record this offseason, instead of taking a chance on a new starter. As it stands, Cam Schlittler (called up from Triple-A just this past July) has proven to be an excellent example of what the Yankees' farm system is capable of producing.
Still, he hasn't been around long, and his high-velocity approach might present sustainability issues in 2026. With plenty of time to think about it, the Yankees should consider putting their money into someone who can guarantee results, at least as much as anything is guaranteed, while their existing aces recover. Phillips compares their season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, who
"The Yankees could certainly lean on their youth with some talented pitchers in the system, others expected back from injury, and more pressing needs on the roster," Phillips wrote. "But they should also ask themselves if that is what the Dodgers, looking to repeat as champions, would do."
"The answer is no."
"Just last offseason, Los Angeles, fresh off kicking the Yankees’ butts in the World Series, signed Blake Snell to a $182 million contract. The rotation looked strong on paper at the time, but there were also injury concerns sprinkled in. Snell came with his own, but the Dodgers are a financial superpower, so they figured adding Snell to the group was a worthwhile luxury."
"Fast forward to present day, and Snell has been the best pitcher in this postseason as he prepares to start Game 1 of the World Series."
Injuries From 2025 Threatening 2026
In 2025, the Yankees were missing Gerrit Cole and Luis Gil from jump, and lost Clarke Schmidt in July (hence, the Schlittler call-up, which proved to be a winning strategy. After the Yankees' elimination, Carlos Rodon was revealed to be undergoing surgery as well, for loose bodies and a bone spur in his left elbow. As it stands, Gil will be back (but has been less consistent than he was at his very best), but Cole, Schmidt and Rodon are all expected to miss at least the beginning of the season.
Phillips named Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz and Carlos Legrange as strong options from the Yankees' system, but noted that they are both considerably under-proven even in the minors. Another proven starter would lend reliability to a struggling position, and the Yankees could use the hope after another season ended in disappointment.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!