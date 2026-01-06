Yankees Trade Target Comes with Injury Concerns

Edward Cabrera would be an exciting addition to the New York Yankees rotation. The season would begin without Gerrit Cole or Carlos Rodon, so he would provide some much-needed pitching depth, and would not require either of the team's big guns to rush back. Cabrera had a breakout season last year and is more than capable of holding his own.

Unfortunately, there is a downside to the dynamic Marlins pitcher. Despite breaking out, Cabrera had two injury scares. Both times it was for his elbow.

The first took place on July 12th. In a game against the Baltimore Orioles, Cabrera left after four innings with posterior right elbow discomfort. The Marlins were happy with the results of his MRI, though, so Cabrera returned to the mound later that month. He avoided the IL, and the all-star break gave him an extended rest. In Cabrera's return to the mound, he pitched 5.1 innings against the Padres and struck out six.

Jul 11, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Miami Marlins pitcher Edward Cabrera (27) throws during the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

The IL Stint

The second injury scare was severe enough to land Cabrera on the IL. He felt tightness in a game against the Mets. He had a rare off-night, only completing four innings, allowing eight hits and five earned runs. The Mets also tagged him for three homers.

After going down, Marlins manager Clayton McCullough said this was a different part of the elbow from when he was taken out of the Baltimore game the previous July.

"The symptomology was a little different, just like where he was feeling some of the pain, so that part is a little bit different," McCullough said, according to Christina De Nicola of MLB.com. "And certainly, we're able to manage some of the prior instances where he felt something, and this one with a little different spot just warranted some further examination."

Cabrera would return for two more games at the end of September. He pitched four innings of three-run ball against the Philadelphia Phillies. Then, against the Mets, he went five scoreless innings, striking out seven.

The concerns should be there for the Yankees, or any team looking to acquire Cabrera. The Yankees indeed need pitching depth, but given Cabrera's injury history, do they also need depth for their depth? More work for an already quiet off-season.

