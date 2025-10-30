Yankees Star Could Be Surprise Trade Candidate
If the New York Yankees are truly looking to shake things up this offseason, perhaps they could consider trading one of their top position players.
Could Yankees Make Jazz Chisholm Jr. Available?
While profiling five players the Yankees could theoretically deal away over the next few months, SNY's Anthony McCarron laid out a case for the club to trade second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. if they don't view him as an integral part of their future.
"Chisholm, who will be 28 in February, is estimated to make $10.2 million in his final year of arbitration, per MLB Trade Rumors, and would be a free agent after the 2026 season," McCarron wrote. "The Yankees could seek to sign him to an extension or move him as part of an infield restructuring if they don’t envision him as a long-term Yankee. The problem with trading him is this: Chisholm provides up-the-middle athleticism, speed and power. He was only the third Yankee ever to have a 30-30 season, joining Alfonso Soriano and Bobby Bonds. And he brings much-needed élan to a franchise that can profile as staid."
Chisholm Jr.'s Standout 2025 Season
In his first full season as a Yankee after arriving in a deadline deal from the Miami Marlins in 2024, Chisholm Jr. established himself as one of the best second basemen across MLB.
He tied for the most home runs (31) and third-most fWAR (4.4) among qualified players who primarily play the position in 2025. Chisholm Jr. also batted .242/.332/.481 with 31 stolen bases, making him just the third individual in franchise history to have a 30-30 campaign.
Chisholm Jr. was an elite defender at second this year as well with two Defensive Runs Saved and eight Outs Above Average.
Where Things Stand with Chisholm
The New York Post's Greg Joyce recently stated that despite entering a contract year, Chisholm Jr. and the Yankees aren't likely to agree to terms on an extension before next season begins.
Regardless, it's hard to envision the Yankees not making a concerted effort to keep Chisholm Jr. long-term, especially considering he appears to want to remain with the club.
Though it's a bit unnerving that New York only has him for one more season before he reaches free agency, there isn't any real reason to worry about his future with the team just yet.
Unless the Yankees acquire multiple infielders this offseason, whether it be through the open market or via trade, while extension talks also stagnate to the point of no return, Chisholm Jr. should remain with the club for at least the 2026 campaign.
Though he'd return quite a bit of value via trade, which would help the team out for the future, it still wouldn't make a ton of sense for New York to move on from Chisholm Jr.
