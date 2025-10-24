Yankees Ace Wins Award for Defensive Performance
New York Yankees starting pitcher Max Fried is in the mix for a Gold Glove Award for his defensive performance in 2025, and he has already won a league-wide award for how well he fields his position.
Fried has been named the 2025 Sports Info Fielding Bible Award winner at pitcher, awarded to the best defensive performance at pitcher in the MLB.
Fried won the award once before, in 2020, while still playing for the Atlanta Braves. That season, Fried also won the NL Gold Glove Award at pitcher.
2025 Winners
The 31-was named along with nine other winners of the defensive award (one for each of the nine fielding positions and a tenth "Multi-Position" player). His fellow winners are:
Catcher: Patrick Bailey, San Francisco Giants
First base: Matt Olson, Atlanta Braves
Second base: Nico Hoerner, Chicago Cubs
Third base: Ke’Bryan Hayes, Cincinnati Reds
Shortstop: Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers
Left field: Steven Kwan, Cleveland Guardians
Center field: Ceddanne Rafaela, Boston Red Sox
Right field: Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres
Multi-position: Ernie Clement, Toronto Blue Jays
Player of the year: Patrick Bailey, Giants
Team of the Year: Cubs
Though the award has only existed since 2006, Fried becomes the first Yankees pitcher to win one. He joins fellow Yankees Brett Gardner (left fielder, 2010, 2011 and 2017), Mark Teixeira (first baseman, 2014), Aaron Judge (right fielder, 2021) and Jose Trevino (catcher, 2022).
Fried, who had a .925 fielding percentage in the 2025 regular season. He and Yankees third baseman Ryan McMahon are both finalists for Gold Glove Awards in 2025, and Fried has won three in his playing career, consecutively, from 2020-2022.
Fried in Pinstripes
Fried was acquired by the Yankees in December 2024 from the Braves, where he had spent his entire MLB playing career beginning in 2017.
In 2025, Fried gave a strong performance once again. Considered one of the Yankees' most consistent aces, he earned a 2.86 ERA over 32 starts with a 19-5 record. He was the MLB wins leader in 2025 with that record, narrowly beating the Red Sox Garrett Crochet and fellow Yankee Carlos Rodon, who each had 18 wins.
Along with Carlos Rodon and Cam Schlittler, Fried is among the Yankees' strongest options heading into 2026 (though Rodon will miss the beginning of the season while he recovers from a recent surgery). They will attempt to shore up both the rotation and the bullpen this offseason among a litany of troublesome injuries, and the question remains: will the Yankees opt for a strong new starter, or call up a promising young guy from the farm system?
In any case, for now at least, they have Max.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!