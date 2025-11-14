Extension for Yankees Star Remains Unlikely

Despite being such a perfect fit together, it doesn't appear the New York Yankees and Jazz Chisholm Jr. will find common ground on an extension this offseason.

The New York Post's Greg Joyce stated that as Chisholm enters his final year of club control before reaching free agency following the 2026 campaign, the Yankees' general insistence on avoiding extensions will likely prevail over the coming months.

"Jazz Chisholm Jr. has made it no secret that he would like to remain in pinstripes beyond next season, his final year of team control," Joyce wrote. "And while Cashman did not shut the door on a potential contract extension — what good would that do? — it seems like a long shot to actually happen.

"In general, the Yankees’ policy has been to avoid extensions. There have been exceptions for players like Aaron Judge — though those discussions did not lead to a deal — and two other cases with Luis Severino and Aaron Hicks. Both of those backfired, which has only made the Yankees more reluctant to do extensions."

What Cashman Had to Say

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman revealed that he spoke to the star second baseman's agent, Brodie Van Wagenen, during the GM Meetings in Las Vegas earlier this week.

Cashman, however, said that the two sides have yet to broach the topic of a potential extension, but he didn't completely shut that idea down, at least not publicly.

“I guess that remains to be seen, but we have not had any conversations outside of he’s looking forward to playing next year, he loves playing here and if we’re open, if you want to have a legitimate conversation about value, open to a longer-term conversation as well,” Cashman said, per Joyce. “But that’s the extent of it.”

Oct 7, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) hits a solo home run in the fifth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game three of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Chisholm's Yankees Future

Though there's been some light speculation that New York could consider trading Chisholm given his status as a rental, but doing so would make no sense if the organization plans on contending next season, which it most certainly does.

In his first full year with the Yankees after arriving in a trade deadline deal from the Miami Marlins in July 2024, Chisholm established himself as one of the best second basemen in the league.

He ended up tying for the most home runs (31) and third-most fWAR (4.4) among qualified players who primarily play the position. Additionally, Chisholm slashed .242/.332/.481 to go with 31 stolen bases, making him the third player in club history to turn in a 30-30 campaign.

Chisholm was a superb defender at second as well with two Defensive Runs Saved (DRS) and eight Outs Above Average (OAA).

It's not like the Yankees have a ready-made replacement for Chisholm either, which would make trading him all the more puzzling. Could they go out and sign someone like Bo Bichette while moving him to second and keeping the duo of Anthony Volpe and José Caballero in place at shortstop? It's not impossible, but that's also not a likely scenario in the slightest.

Even if Chisholm and the Yankees don't come to terms on an extension, keeping him in the fold next year and then reevaluating things next offseason feels like the right course of action.

