YES Parts Ways with Broadcaster, Former Yankees Catcher
The New York Yankees' familiar broadcasting team is facing a major shakeup after YES Network announced today that long-time broadcaster John Flaherty will not be returning for the 2026 season.
Flaherty, whose contract was not renewed when YES had the option in August, made the announcement on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter.
"So i was informed yesterday that I will not be offered a contract from YES next season!" He wrote. "I am very grateful for my 20 years at the Network. I want to thank the Yankees and especially the Yankee fans. Thank you for letting me be a little part of your day for 20 seasons."
Before his broadcast career, Flaherty spent 14 seasons as a catcher from 1992 to 2005. Flaherty finished his playing career in 2005 slashing .252/ .290/ .377 for an OPS of .667 throughout 1,047 games.
The New York native was first drafted by the Boston Red Sox in 1988 and would go on to play for the Detroit Tigers, San Diego Padres and Tampa Bay Rays before landing in New York. He spent his last three seasons with the Yankees before joining the YES broadcast team from 2006 through 2025.
"I was kind of prepared for it so I think that helped," Flaherty told Andrew Marchand of The Athletic. "It quickly went from, the reality that you are not going to be back to what a great run for 20 years to go right from retiring as a player to right into the booth in 2006 and stay with the same network for 20 years. I just became very grateful for what a long and great run it has been at YES and being connected with the Yankees all those years."
In addition to not renewing Flaherty's contract, YES is also moving on from part-time analysts Jeff Nelson and Dave Valle. The moves are part of efforts from the network to "streamline its broadcasts to feature its leading commentators, David Cone, Paul O’Neill and Joe Girardi."
The YES Networks' crosstown counterparts, SNY Mets, run a leaner crew consisting of Gary Cohen, Ron Darling and Keith Hernandez. The SNY Mets team has won several local Emmys and consistently receive online acclaim, particularly for Cohen's directorial work in producing broadcasts with a cinema-like atmosphere.
The YES Network will now feature fewer broadcasters and likely hopes to see a boost in viewership next season to rival SNY Mets. Flaherty, who will continue to pursue other broadcast opportunities, is also a founder of the New York Boulders, a Frontier League team based out of Rockland County, New York.
