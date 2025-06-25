76ers NBA Draft Day: Last Look At Dylan Harper
Aside from Cooper Flagg, who is set to become the Dallas Mavericks’ face of the franchise, Dylan Harper could be viewed as the next dream candidate for the Philadelphia 76ers.
After missing out on the second pick, the Sixers watched the San Antonio Spurs become proud owners of the opportunity to call on Rutgers’ Dylan Harper. While there was an assumption that the state of the Spurs’ backcourt would cause them to part ways with the second pick, San Antonio has made it clear that they are excited to take on Harper.
But the Sixers shouldn’t be ruled out. As they’ve been linked to the Spurs as potential trade partners, perhaps they strike a buzzer-beater deal to allow the Sixers to move up one spot.
Dylan Harper Rutgers Highlight Tape
NBA Draft Expert Analysis
“Big-bodied, do-it-all playmaker with positional versatility. He puts a ton of pressure on the rim, is creative with his footwork and can finish smoothly with both hands.” - NBA.com
“Big, hyper-coordinated lead guard with an ability to get into the paint at will and an uncommonly mature offensive game.” - The Ringer
“Harper is a bonafide scorer who will be an incredible addition to any team. He also became the first Division-I freshman to score 35+ points in consecutive games over the last 15 seasons.” - Fox Sports
Common Comparisons
- Cade Cunningham
- Ron Harper
Why the Sixers Could Use Dylan Harper
This year’s draft is widely viewed as one that has three different tiers within the first three slots. Getting Cooper Flagg isn’t realistic. Picking up Harper might be difficult, but it’s possible. Tyrese Maxey is getting better with the ball in his hands, but he’s a natural off the ball. Harper could come in and mix it up.
The two most common complaints are that getting Harper might cost a lot, and the Sixers would have too many guards. The first point is fair. Harper might be a day-one player, but the Sixers don’t see themselves on a rebuilding timeline. They can’t spend too much to move up one spot for an unproven player.
As far as the second point goes, the position shouldn’t matter. Daryl Morey did everything but scream from the mountaintops to make it known the Sixers’ strategy would be to take the best player available, regardless of position. You take the best player and make it work.