All 76ers

Analyst Suggests Surprising Landing Spot For Sixers’ Quentin Grimes

Will Quentin Grimes move to the Utah Jazz?

Eric Jay Santos

Apr 1, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Quentin Grimes (5) warms up before a game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images
Apr 1, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Quentin Grimes (5) warms up before a game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images / John Jones-Imagn Images
In this story:

Quentin Grimes is one of the top names left on this summer’s free agent market. Grimes would reportedly like to earn $25 million annually, which has held back a potential deal from being signed with the Philadelphia 76ers

Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz believes that Grimes may not be a good fit for the 76ers going forward. 

“Even with two players earning over $50 million next year, the Philadelphia 76ers aren't even a luxury tax team right now and have access to the full $14.1 million mid-level exception. Bringing back Grimes on a new deal would change this, however, and add a lot of overlap to the wing position. Any new contract for Grimes is almost certainly going to push Philly past the first apron (currently $9.9 million below). The team already has Tyrese Maxey, Jared McCain, VJ Edgecombe, Kelly Oubre Jr., Eric Gordon and more on the wing, meaning Grimes isn't going to get the 33.7 minutes per game he received down the stretch of last season when half the team was injured/tanking.”

Quentin Grimes
Mar 9, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Quentin Grimes (5) drives to shoot against Utah Jazz forward KJ Martin (99) in the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Swartz suggested the Utah Jazz as an ideal destination for the 25-year-old guard to continue his career. 

“Grimes, 25, still fits a rebuilding Utah Jazz team that has shooting guard minutes available after trading Collin Sexton and agreeing to a buyout with Jordan Clarkson. After averaging 20.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists and shooting 38.7 percent from three in his 37 starts last season, Grimes would be the perfect two-guard in Utah. The team already has Isaiah Collier and Keyonte George handling the ball, Ace Bailey and Cody Williams on the wing, Lauri Markkanen at power forward full time with John Collins traded and Walker Kessler at center. Grimes would round out this core nicely in a sign-and-trade.”

As suggested, the 76ers are likely to move on from Grimes due to their abundance of talented guards. While there hasn’t been much speculation about Grimes going to Utah, it’s a possibility to consider.

Latest on Philadelphia 76ers’ 2025 Free Agency

Sixers Star Searching for a Hefty Payday

76ers Cut Ties With Lonnie Walker For Now

Kelly Oubre Plans for Return With 76ers

Guerschon Yabusele Makes Shocking Move

Eric Gordon Makes Free Agency Decision

Published
Eric Jay Santos
ERIC JAY SANTOS

Eric Santos is a contributing writer for Philadelphia 76ers on SI. In 2020, Eric first covered the Houston Rockets for SB Nation, where he created statistical analysis, original opinions, and historical breakdowns in his coverage for the team. In addition to his role as a contributing writer, Eric also served as a social media manager for The Dream Shake. In 2023, Eric was a contributing writer for Boston Celtics on SI, covering the team’s NBA Championship run.

Home/News