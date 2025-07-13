Analyst Suggests Surprising Landing Spot For Sixers’ Quentin Grimes
Quentin Grimes is one of the top names left on this summer’s free agent market. Grimes would reportedly like to earn $25 million annually, which has held back a potential deal from being signed with the Philadelphia 76ers.
Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz believes that Grimes may not be a good fit for the 76ers going forward.
“Even with two players earning over $50 million next year, the Philadelphia 76ers aren't even a luxury tax team right now and have access to the full $14.1 million mid-level exception. Bringing back Grimes on a new deal would change this, however, and add a lot of overlap to the wing position. Any new contract for Grimes is almost certainly going to push Philly past the first apron (currently $9.9 million below). The team already has Tyrese Maxey, Jared McCain, VJ Edgecombe, Kelly Oubre Jr., Eric Gordon and more on the wing, meaning Grimes isn't going to get the 33.7 minutes per game he received down the stretch of last season when half the team was injured/tanking.”
Swartz suggested the Utah Jazz as an ideal destination for the 25-year-old guard to continue his career.
“Grimes, 25, still fits a rebuilding Utah Jazz team that has shooting guard minutes available after trading Collin Sexton and agreeing to a buyout with Jordan Clarkson. After averaging 20.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists and shooting 38.7 percent from three in his 37 starts last season, Grimes would be the perfect two-guard in Utah. The team already has Isaiah Collier and Keyonte George handling the ball, Ace Bailey and Cody Williams on the wing, Lauri Markkanen at power forward full time with John Collins traded and Walker Kessler at center. Grimes would round out this core nicely in a sign-and-trade.”
As suggested, the 76ers are likely to move on from Grimes due to their abundance of talented guards. While there hasn’t been much speculation about Grimes going to Utah, it’s a possibility to consider.
Latest on Philadelphia 76ers’ 2025 Free Agency
Sixers Star Searching for a Hefty Payday
76ers Cut Ties With Lonnie Walker For Now
Kelly Oubre Plans for Return With 76ers
Guerschon Yabusele Makes Shocking Move